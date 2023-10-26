Bhairab train crash: Railways ministry to provide Tk1 lakh each to families of deceased

Bangladesh

TBS Report
26 October, 2023, 01:40 pm
Last modified: 26 October, 2023, 11:41 pm

The entire cost of treatment of the injured will be borne by the ministry, Railway Minister Nurul Islam Sujon said during a press conference at his office today

Bhairab train accident on 23 October. Photo: TBS
Bhairab train accident on 23 October. Photo: TBS

The Ministry of Railways will provide Tk1 lakh each to the families of those killed in the Bhairab train accident, which claimed 20 lives and injured at least 100.

The entire cost of treatment of the injured will be borne by the ministry, Railway Minister Nurul Islam Sujon said during a press conference at his office today.

When asked about the rationale behind the compensation of only Tk1 lakh, the minister said this is what is included in the current policy. However, a new law is being introduced increasing the amount of compensation to Tk5 lakh for the deceased's family in case of an accident on the railways.

Initially, he said, it is believed that the incident happened due to the negligence of the freight train's locomaster.

Those involved in the management of that train have been suspended. Appropriate disciplinary action will be taken against those found guilty in the probe committee's report, he added.

He also said there is a terrible manpower shortage in the railways.

Manpower could not be appointed for a long time due to complications, owing to which many retired locomasters are being employed on a contract basis to operate trains.

When asked whether the railway's signalling and traffic department is responsible for this accident, he said, this incident happened in broad daylight. The driver should have stopped the train even if there was a green signal.

"It also should be probed if there was any sabotage. There were arson incidents prior to the previous election as well. A train was also set on fire. Apart from this, trains are often pelted with stones," he commented.

On 23 October, the Dhaka-bound Egarosindhur Express train departed from Bhairab station in Kishoreganj around 4pm. While the train was switching tracks, a freight train hit its rear half and smashed three coaches.

Probe committee visits site

Seven members of the probe committee formed by the Ministry of Railways visited the accident site around 10am yesterday.

After the inspection, Joint Secretary of the railways ministry Hasan Mahmud said action will be taken against those found guilty in the Bhairab train accident.

Whether the speed of the container train was high at the time of the accident is being investigated.

Besides, the issue of damage to the engine turning turntable at Kamalapur railway station has also come up.

