BGMEA congratulates PM on bringing Bangladesh under 100% power coverage

Bangladesh

TBS Report
22 March, 2022, 09:45 pm
Last modified: 22 March, 2022, 09:53 pm

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. TBS Sketch.
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. TBS Sketch.

BGMEA President Faruque Hassan has congratulated Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on bringing Bangladesh under 100% power coverage with the inauguration of the 1320 MW ultra-supercritical coal-fired power plant at Patuakhali's Payra yesterday (21 March).

He said, "Our heartiest congratulations and sincere thanks to Honorable Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on her achievement in bringing Bangladesh under 100% electricity coverage. This historic landmark will open doors to new opportunities for Bangladesh."

"Our congratulations also to the government especially the Honorable Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Affairs Adviser to the Prime Minister and the Honorable State Minister to the Ministry of Power, Energy and Mineral Resources on this remarkable feat."

"The 100% electricity coverage will not only illuminate every house but also power up economic development in the country," he added.

He further said, "While the electricity coverage will improve rural people's quality of life, it will spur growth on a range of socioeconomic fronts. It will also pave the way for new business ventures, thus creating employment opportunity for more people."

"The incredible success in the power and energy sector will help strengthen the standing of Bangladesh as an attractive destination of investment," he added.

Faruque Hassan said, "To sustain Bangladesh's development momentum, the government has taken a number of mega infrastructure development projects including Padma Bridge, Dhaka metro rail, construction of the 3rd terminal of Dhaka airport, Dhaka Elevated Expressway, Paira Deep Sea Port, 4 lane expansion of major highways in Bangladesh, and Ruppur Nuclear Power Plant."

The BGMEA President said the mega projects, once completed, will help not only to boost trade but also augment the image of Bangladesh internationally.

BGMEA President Faruque Hassan / 100pc power coverage

