BCL attacks students protesting for ‘half pass’

Bangladesh

TBS Report 
23 November, 2021, 04:45 pm
Last modified: 23 November, 2021, 04:47 pm

A section of the attackers near Science Lab area. Photo: Collected
A section of the attackers near Science Lab area. Photo: Collected

A group of Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) activists have allegedly attacked college students protesting for government circular ensuring half fare for students in public transport. 

The protesting students of Dhaka College, Dhaka City College and Dhanmondi Ideal College were attacked around 1:30pm near Science Lab intersection in the capital on Tuesday, reports Prothom Alo. 

Allegedly, BCL leaders and activists argued with students over vandalising a motorcycle parked on the side of the road. Later, they attacked a section of the students with blunt objects. 

Witnesses said BCL Dhaka College unit activists pounced on the students while they were preparing for a rally in Science Lab via New Market intersection. 

Dhaka Metropolitan Police New Market Zone Additional Deputy Commissioner Shahen Shah Mahmood told reporters a chaotic situation developed at the Science Lab intersection after a Dhaka College student's motorcycle was vandalised. 

"We have poised both sides and sent them to their respective colleges. Now the situation is under control," he added. 

Students in the capital first started to stage demonstrations demanding half bus fares from 18 November, when they blocked roads in the Nilkhet and New Market areas. Since then students have been carrying on their movement in some areas of the capital every day, and have reportedly vandalised some 30 buses so far.

Bus owners, however, have been reluctant in agreeing to halve bus fares.

Meanwhile, the Passengers' Welfare Association of Bangladesh has termed the half bus fare a student right.

The government has directed authorities concerned to take the issue seriously and to undertake proper measures.
 

