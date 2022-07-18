Bangladeshi scholars ranked in top ten at WiseDemo Campaign in China

Two Bangladeshi scholars ranked in the top ten of Global Young Leaders Dialogue (GYLD) WiseDemo Campaign 2022 Proposal Presentation held online on Friday evening.

With the theme of Global Community of Development, the WiseDemo Campaign was Jointly initiated by the Center for China and Globalization (CCG) and the Academy of Contemporary China and World Studies (ACCWS).

Dr. Md Misbahul Ferdous, Cardiologist at Fuwai Hospital in Beijing and Vice President of Asian Society of Cardiology (ASC), and Dr. Mostak Ahamed Galib, Director of the Cross-Cultural Communication & BRI Research Center at the Wuhan University of Technology ranked top ten at GYLD WiseDemo Campaign 2022.

Dr. Md Misbahul Ferdous presented the proposal on the topic "COVID-19 Fight and Public Health" while Dr. Mostak Ahamed Galib presented the proposal on the topic "Open Cooperation and Interconnectivity".

Yu Yunquan, President of the Academy of Contemporary China and World Studies; Henry Wang, President and Founder of the Center for China and Globalization (CCG); Mabel Miao, Secretary-general of the Center for China and Globalization (CCG) and Founder of GYLD; Yu Tao, Vice-president of China International Communication Group addressed the programme.

"More than 100 proposals were submitted by young people from 44 countries, and ten proposals on five topics including poverty reduction and inclusive development, COVID-19 fight and public health, climate change and green development, innovation drive and digital economy, open cooperation and interconnectivity submitted by 11 foreign youths were selected as the best nominees and awarded.

The Global Young Leaders Dialogue (GYLD) programme is a unique communication, education, and professional development platform for young achievers with diverse regional, cultural, disciplinary, sectorial, and professional backgrounds across the globe. GYLD builds on the world's global young leaders' programs and emphasizes shared values such as open and equal dialogue, intellectual exchange, inclusive and mutual learning.