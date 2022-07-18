Bangladeshi scholars ranked in top ten at WiseDemo Campaign in China

Bangladesh

Mohammad Saiyedul Islam
18 July, 2022, 06:00 pm
Last modified: 18 July, 2022, 06:10 pm

Bangladeshi scholars ranked in top ten at WiseDemo Campaign in China

Mohammad Saiyedul Islam
18 July, 2022, 06:00 pm
Last modified: 18 July, 2022, 06:10 pm
Bangladeshi scholars ranked in top ten at WiseDemo Campaign in China

Two Bangladeshi scholars ranked in the top ten of Global Young Leaders Dialogue (GYLD) WiseDemo Campaign 2022 Proposal Presentation held online on Friday evening. 

With the theme of Global Community of Development, the WiseDemo Campaign was Jointly initiated by the Center for China and Globalization (CCG) and the Academy of Contemporary China and World Studies (ACCWS).

Dr. Md Misbahul Ferdous, Cardiologist at Fuwai Hospital in Beijing and Vice President of Asian Society of Cardiology (ASC), and Dr. Mostak Ahamed Galib, Director of the Cross-Cultural Communication & BRI Research Center at the Wuhan University of Technology ranked top ten at GYLD WiseDemo Campaign 2022.

Dr. Md Misbahul Ferdous presented the proposal on the topic "COVID-19 Fight and Public Health" while Dr. Mostak Ahamed Galib presented the proposal on the topic "Open Cooperation and Interconnectivity".

Yu Yunquan, President of the Academy of Contemporary China and World Studies; Henry Wang, President and Founder of the Center for China and Globalization (CCG); Mabel Miao, Secretary-general of the Center for China and Globalization (CCG) and Founder of GYLD;  Yu Tao, Vice-president of China International Communication Group addressed the programme.

"More than 100 proposals were submitted by young people from 44 countries, and ten proposals on five topics including poverty reduction and inclusive development, COVID-19 fight and public health, climate change and green development, innovation drive and digital economy, open cooperation and interconnectivity submitted by 11 foreign youths were selected as the best nominees and awarded.

The Global Young Leaders Dialogue (GYLD) programme is a unique communication, education, and professional development platform for young achievers with diverse regional, cultural, disciplinary, sectorial, and professional backgrounds across the globe. GYLD builds on the world's global young leaders' programs and emphasizes shared values such as open and equal dialogue, intellectual exchange, inclusive and mutual learning.

WiseDemo Campaign

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

Khata Khori: Dip into nostalgia by reimagining stationery

Khata Khori: Dip into nostalgia by reimagining stationery

8h | Brands
Mac Studio: A portable PC that offers a true desktop experience

Mac Studio: A portable PC that offers a true desktop experience

8h | Brands
Mob attacks on Friday night in Sahapara, Narail left Hindu lives and homes destroyed. Photo: Awal Sheikh

What happened in Narail: Charred houses, charred us

10h | Panorama
Bhagirathi River just after its origin in Gomukh, this river is the main source of river Ganges, originating from a glacier with the same name.

Climate change in South Asia and the role of the Himalayas

1d | In Focus

More Videos from TBS

Food shortage looming over many countries

Food shortage looming over many countries

3h | Videos
What should Bangladesh do after global fuel price decline?

What should Bangladesh do after global fuel price decline?

22h | Videos
Prices of 53 drugs hiked

Prices of 53 drugs hiked

23h | Videos
Tamim Iqbal retires from T-20

Tamim Iqbal retires from T-20

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
The sea beach in Kuakata. Photo: Syed Mehedy Hasan
Explorer

Five places in Southern Bangladesh you could visit via Padma Bridge

2
Low fertility to keep Bangladesh population at 20 crore in 2045
Bangladesh

Low fertility to keep Bangladesh population at 20 crore in 2045

3
RDM group at a glance
Industry

From buying house employee to owner of industrial group

4
Logo of ACI and Dabur
Corporates

ACI terminating joint venture agreement with Dabur

5
City Group Chairman Fazlur Rahman. Photo: Collected
Court

Ctg court issues arrest warrant for City Group chairman

6
Raisul does not have an office of his own at Brain Station, rather he sits, eats and solves problems with his colleagues in the same space. Photo: Noor A Alam
Panorama

The secret to Brain Station 23’s success: Flexibility, creativity and spreading the ownership