Bangladeshi evacuees trapped in Sudan facing starvation and thirst

Bangladesh

TBS Report
07 May, 2023, 09:05 am
Last modified: 07 May, 2023, 09:23 am

Related News

Bangladeshi evacuees trapped in Sudan facing starvation and thirst

TBS Report
07 May, 2023, 09:05 am
Last modified: 07 May, 2023, 09:23 am
Bangladeshi nationals stranded in Sudan await evacuation by sea at a makeshift camp in Port Sudan on 3 May. (AN Photo)
Bangladeshi nationals stranded in Sudan await evacuation by sea at a makeshift camp in Port Sudan on 3 May. (AN Photo)

Around 750 Bangladeshis stranded in a makeshift camp in Port Sudan are running out of food and water while waiting to be evacuated to safety.

The group has been moved from the Sudanese capital Khartoum to the port and is waiting for a week to leave by sea to Jeddah, reports Arab News (AN).

With supplies running low and unsanitary conditions, the evacuees are becoming increasingly desperate.

"We don't have enough drinking water. How much water can we afford to buy? We can't manage enough to drink water, let alone shower," said Mohammed Bahadur, one of the evacuees.

The evacuees are also not seeing any possibility of being rescued either.

"Since we landed here, every day we are told that we will get the ship soon. But it's not happening," Bahadur said.

Anisur Rahman, president of the Bangladesh-Sudan Friendship Council, said, "When they came to Port Sudan, they arrived with empty hands as they didn't get their salaries. They can't afford to buy food, even if it was available. Most of the people arrived here without any belongings as everything was robbed in Khartoum."

They are among thousands of foreigners attempting to flee Sudan since fighting broke out on 15 April between rival factions of the military government.

The fighting killed hundreds, wounded thousands, disrupted aid, displaced 100,000 refugees, and turned Khartoum's residential areas into war zones.

The Bangladeshis are staying at a school, sharing one single toilet, and sleeping on the floor in cramped classrooms.

The Bangladeshi Ministry of Foreign Affairs has yet to confirm when the first group will leave amid battle conditions.

"Our ambassador in Sudan has been asked to do whatever is necessary for the well-being of the evacuees," said Shah Mohammad Tanvir Monsur, director-general of the Consular and Welfare Wing of the Bangladeshi Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

However, he mentioned that there are limitations to the ambassador's abilities as this is a warring situation.

Sudan Conflict / Bangladeshi expatriates / evacuation

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

The complex alliances shaping Sudan's conflict

1d | Panorama
Avenue of the baobabs near Morondava, Madagascar. Photo: Pat Hooper, Wikimedia Commons.

Tree of life: The journey of baobab from Africa to Bangladesh

1d | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Supply Chain Optimisation: The key to success in today's business landscape

1d | Thoughts
Sketch:TBS

Is there any alternative to the DSA?

1d | Thoughts

More Videos from TBS

Wagner chief gives pullout threat to Kremlin

Wagner chief gives pullout threat to Kremlin

13h | TBS World
A Tribute Concert For The Legends

A Tribute Concert For The Legends

16h | TBS Entertainment
Boro rice production has decreased due to disease

Boro rice production has decreased due to disease

18h | TBS Stories
Tell of an opportunistic investment in closed end mutual funds

Tell of an opportunistic investment in closed end mutual funds

21h | TBS Markets

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Teen who went viral for going to Malaysia in container drowns

2
Salman Muqtadir and his fiancé. Photo: Collected
Splash

Salman Muqtadir gets married

3
Bushra Afreen becomes first chief heat officer in Bangladesh
Bangladesh

Bushra Afreen becomes first chief heat officer in Bangladesh

4
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Bangladesh becomes first country to get Saudi Arabia's e-visa facilities

5
Photo: Financial Times
Panorama

A change in global order: China and US at odds

6
Computer scientist Geoffrey Hinton, who studies neural networks used in artificial intelligence applications, poses at Google&#039;s Mountain View, Calif., headquarters in 2015. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
Tech

'Godfather of AI' quits Google with regrets and fears about his life's work