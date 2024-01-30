Bangladesh, Uzbekistan to strengthen educational and cultural ties

The Ambassador of Bangladesh to Uzbekistan, Dr Mohammad Monirul Islam, met with the Rector of the Tashkent State University of Oriental Studies, Professor Dr Gulchera Riksieva, on Monday.

The two sides discussed the historical, cultural, and religious ties between Bangladesh and Uzbekistan, and stressed the importance of taking creative initiatives and activities to further strengthen and enrich their relationship, according to a press release.

Ambassador Islam requested the university's cooperation in promoting and developing Bangladesh's history, language, literature, and culture in Uzbekistan. He also highlighted Bangladesh's progress and achievements in the socio-economic sphere under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Ambassador Islam said that the two countries' educational institutions and researchers can share their knowledge and experience on important contemporary issues such as climate change, poverty alleviation, and women's empowerment. This, he said, would enrich their understanding and perspectives.

He also stressed the need to deepen and strengthen mutual communication between the two countries, including through exchange visits of teachers and students.

Rector Riksieva expressed a positive attitude towards establishing cooperation with a university in Bangladesh, including launching a Bengali language course at her university.

The meeting concluded with the two sides expressing their determination to work together to further accelerate the Bangladesh-Uzbekistan relationship, particularly in the areas of education and culture.