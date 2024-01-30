Bangladesh, Uzbekistan to strengthen educational and cultural ties

Bangladesh

UNB
30 January, 2024, 01:35 pm
Last modified: 30 January, 2024, 01:38 pm

Bangladesh, Uzbekistan to strengthen educational and cultural ties

He also stressed the need to deepen and strengthen mutual communication between the two countries, including through exchange visits of teachers and students

UNB
30 January, 2024, 01:35 pm
Last modified: 30 January, 2024, 01:38 pm
Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

The Ambassador of Bangladesh to Uzbekistan, Dr Mohammad Monirul Islam, met with the Rector of the Tashkent State University of Oriental Studies, Professor Dr Gulchera Riksieva, on Monday.

The two sides discussed the historical, cultural, and religious ties between Bangladesh and Uzbekistan, and stressed the importance of taking creative initiatives and activities to further strengthen and enrich their relationship, according to a press release.

Ambassador Islam requested the university's cooperation in promoting and developing Bangladesh's history, language, literature, and culture in Uzbekistan. He also highlighted Bangladesh's progress and achievements in the socio-economic sphere under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Ambassador Islam said that the two countries' educational institutions and researchers can share their knowledge and experience on important contemporary issues such as climate change, poverty alleviation, and women's empowerment. This, he said, would enrich their understanding and perspectives.

He also stressed the need to deepen and strengthen mutual communication between the two countries, including through exchange visits of teachers and students.

Rector Riksieva expressed a positive attitude towards establishing cooperation with a university in Bangladesh, including launching a Bengali language course at her university.

The meeting concluded with the two sides expressing their determination to work together to further accelerate the Bangladesh-Uzbekistan relationship, particularly in the areas of education and culture.

Bangladesh - Uzbekistan

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

Forging a distinct identity: How sculptures carved a space in Dhaka’s new buildings

Forging a distinct identity: How sculptures carved a space in Dhaka’s new buildings

31m | Habitat
Rahim&#039;s livelihood circles around trees for nearly seven months, and he pursues other careers the rest of the months. Photo: Masum Billah

The life of a 'gachi' in days of Nipah virus

6h | Panorama
Pallabi metro rail station at Mirpur-12 substantially eased Mirpur residents’ commute. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

How the metro rail changed the life of Uttara and Mirpur residents

1d | Panorama
Photo: Collected

The four best alternatives to gas stoves

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Ukraine says, corrupt officials stole $40m meant to buy arms for the war with Russia

Ukraine says, corrupt officials stole $40m meant to buy arms for the war with Russia

2h | Videos
AI Binoculars will tell the species of bird

AI Binoculars will tell the species of bird

4h | Videos
Pentagon to avenge the killing of three US soldiers in Tower-22

Pentagon to avenge the killing of three US soldiers in Tower-22

18h | Videos
What Bangladesh need to do to play the semi of U19 World Cup

What Bangladesh need to do to play the semi of U19 World Cup

17h | Videos