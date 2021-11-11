Bangladesh urges France to take Rohingya issue to UN Security Council

Bangladesh

BSS
11 November, 2021, 04:35 pm
Last modified: 11 November, 2021, 05:45 pm

Bangladesh urges France to take Rohingya issue to UN Security Council

France assures that they would remain beside Bangladesh to find a permanent solution to the Rohingya crisis

BSS
11 November, 2021, 04:35 pm
Last modified: 11 November, 2021, 05:45 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen said Bangladesh has requested France to take the Rohingya issue to the UN Security Council as the country is a permanent member of the council.

The request was made during Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's talks with the top leaders of France, he said while briefing reporters on Wednesday.

France has assured that they would remain beside Bangladesh to find a permanent solution to the Rohingya crisis.

The premier had prominent discussions with high-profile French leaders, including President Emmanuel Macron and Prime Minister Jean Castex.

The prime minister is away on a five-day state visit at the invitation of the French President.

The foreign minister said the French leaders were informed that Bangladesh was trying through various angles to solve the matter.

"We have been trying bilaterally, trilaterally and multilaterally. We have even gone to the international criminal court (ICC)," he said.

He stated that the problem was created by Myanmar and the solution also lies with them.

Regarding the issue of the recent military coup in Myanmar, he said, "Bangladesh did not have any direct discussion with the military rulers of Myanmar after the recent military coup."

"We told them (French leaders) that the Western world is continuing their businesses with them (Myanmar), but they have to stop it to create pressure on them," Momen said.

France, in turn, questioned whether this would be possible to advance the dialogue for the repatriation process during the military government.

"We told them that there were military governments in Myanmar in the 70's and 90's. But during that time they repatriated the Rohingyas," he added.

In this connection, the foreign minister informed them, "In 1992 some 253,000 Rohingyas came to Bangladesh and of them 236,000 went back through dialogue and discussion, and the same thing happened in the 1970s."

"We told them (France) that in the last four years there were no conflicts in the Rakhine state. There is no violence going on there. So, it is the right time," he added.

He said, "Bangladesh informed the French top level leaders that we have good relations with our neighbours."

Momen also said that Myanmar had agreed to take the Rohingyas back.

"They said they will provide guaranteed safety and security. They also agreed to create a conducive environment for their dignified return. But they are not implementing anything...We told our tales of sorrows," he said.

The foreign minister said the French leaders asked Bangladesh if they have talked with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) about the matter.

Bangladesh replied, "Of course, we have told Asean."

France said that they have talked with Asean on Bangladesh's behalf. "They asked Asean to take strong steps," Momen said.

"The Bangladesh side said that the Asean is slow and it cannot say anything on internal issues of any member country," Momen said.

"It was a long discussion (with French leaders on the Rohingya issue)," he added.

The foreign minister said Bangladesh told the French leaders to take the issue to the Security Council.

PM's Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim, Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen, Economic Relations Division (ERD) Secretary Fatima Yasmin and Civil Aviation and Tourism Secretary Mokammel Hossain, among others, were present at the meeting.

