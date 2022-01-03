Bangladesh Travel  and Tourism Fair to take place from 3-5 February

Bangladesh

TBS Report
03 January, 2022, 12:05 pm
Last modified: 03 January, 2022, 12:46 pm

Bangladesh Travel  and Tourism Fair to take place from 3-5 February

This year’s fair will take place at Bangabandhu International Conference Center (BICC)

File photo. Picture: UNB
File photo. Picture: UNB

The Tour Operators Association of Bangladesh (TOAB) is set to organise the 10th iteration of the Bangladesh Travel and Tourism Fair (BTTF) from 03-05 February.

The fair will be held at Bangabandhu International Conference Center (BICC) this year, said a press release. 

State Minister for Civil Aviation and Tourism Md Mahbub Ali will inaugurate the event as the chief guest. Ministry of Civil Aviation and Tourism Secretary Md Mokammel Hossain will be present as the guest of honor.

The three-day far will be attended by national and international tourism companies, domestic and foreign tour operators, travel agents, tourism authority, airlines, hotels, resorts, amusement parks, transport companies, and many more, the press release added. 

However, due to the coronavirus pandemic, the participation of foreigners will be limited this year.

