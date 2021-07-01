Bangladesh still among 10 worst countries for workers

Bangladesh remains among the 10 worst countries for workers for the fifth time in a row, indicating that the country's working people have long had their rights curtailed, says the latest index of the International Trade Union Confederation (ITUC).

It is virtually impossible for workers in the garment sector – the country's largest industry – to form or join trade unions as their attempts have regularly been met with threats, physical violence and mass dismissals from employers, the world's largest trade union federation points out.

Released on Wednesday, the ITUC's Global Rights Index 2021 listed Bangladesh along with nine other worst countries for workers because of its regressive laws, obstacles to union formation, and brutalities against strikes.

The other nations are – Belarus, Brazil, Colombia, Egypt, Honduras, Myanmar, the Philippines, Turkey and Zimbabwe. The ITUC had listed India as one of such countries in 2020, but the nation managed to stay out of the list this year.

According to the 2021 report, the authorities in Bangladesh received more than 1,100 union registration applications between 2010 and 2021, but the Department of Labour rejected 46% of them – an extraordinarily high rejection rate.

Commenting on the issue, Bangladesh Garment Workers Trade Union Centre's International Affairs Secretary Monzur Moin said, "It should be clearly stated that the garment owners are not interested in letting trade unions operate.

"Trade unions can create a democratic atmosphere in the garment sector, which is necessary for ensuring a better working condition."

He continued, "The Bangladesh Garment Workers Trade Union is working both on the factory and the national levels. We have specifically demanded that the government and garment owners improve the working condition of workers.

"We also highlight the workers' concerns on various issues and pressure the authorities to take action. We work for the workers."

Providing an example on how unions can help improve working conditions, Moin said, garment workers previously did not receive appointment letters or any other documents after joining a factory. This caused a lot of difficulties for them.

"Through our efforts, garment workers are now getting proper documents."

He further said, "We demand the right to form trade unions freely. When a factory has a trade union, its workers can present their views and raise demands through a legal process. But our labour law is not democratic; it is only for the owners.

"This law should be democratic and workers friendly to support marginalised workers."

In June 2020, a total of 3,000 Bangladeshi garment workers were dismissed as part of a union-busting exercise from three factories – Saybolt Tex (1,600), Tanaz Fashion (1,200) and Windy Wet & Dry Process (200), the report says.

Responding to a query, Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) President Faruque Hassan said, "We did not receive the ITUC's Global Rights Index 2021 officially, and we will provide a response after getting this report.

"However, we are surprised to hear about this index, because Bangladesh recently ranked 2nd in the Ethical Manufacturing index by QIMA and Just-Style."

He further said, "The ITUC did not involve us while making their report, and it should be cross checked by those involved in this sector."

The eighth edition of the index ranked 149 countries on a scale from 1 to 5+ on the degree of respect for workers' rights, with 1 being the best rating and 5+ the worst rating a country could get.

None of the countries in the index escaped criticism, but 11 economies – Austria, Denmark, Finland, Germany, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Uruguay – received a rating of 1 which considered "Sporadic violations of rights," signifying that collective labour rights are generally guaranteed in the countries.

Bangladesh received a rating of 5 in the index, indicating that there is no guarantee of rights for workers in the country.

Workers in Afghanistan, India, and Pakistan also received the same rating as Bangladesh, but the ITUC did not list these countries among the ten worst countries for working people this year.

Workers in Sri Lanka with the rating of 4 have reported systematic violations. Nepal is comparatively the best country for workers' rights among the South Asian countries, with a rating of 3.

The Middle East and North Africa is the worst region in the world for working people for eight years running, according to the ITUC.