Bangladesh stages Victory Day Parade

Bangladesh

BSS
16 December, 2021, 03:10 pm
Last modified: 16 December, 2021, 03:14 pm

Related News

Bangladesh stages Victory Day Parade

BSS
16 December, 2021, 03:10 pm
Last modified: 16 December, 2021, 03:14 pm
Photo/Courtesy
Photo/Courtesy

Bangladesh today staged an extravagant Victory Day parade coinciding with the Golden Jubilee Celebrations of 1971 Independence from Pakistan with President M Abdul Hamid taking the salute while his Indian counterpart Ram Nath Kovind joining the ceremony along with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. 

Military contingents from three foreign countries – India, Russia and Bhutan – joined the parade,  the first ever participation of foreign troops in the Victory Day ceremony since Bangladesh's independence alongside Bangladesh forces.

The contingents of the three countries took part in the march-past while their own military music bands as their officers led the troops and saluted the Bangladesh president.  

The United States and Mexico sent military observer groups which too took part in the parade.

President M Abdul Hamid took the salute at the ceremony from a saluting dais while Kovind, as the guest of honour, witnessed the event along with Sheikh Hasina.

Twenty three contingents of Bangladesh's army, navy, air force and different other paramilitary units as well as non-military and utility services and ministries joined the parade.

The armed forces also displayed their defence hardware and weaponries in the ceremony at the National Parade Square alongside the march-past and the air-past, when the fighter jets and helicopters displayed their manoeuvring performances in the air.

Army chief General S M Shafiuddin Ahmed, navy chief Admiral M Shaheen Iqbal and air force Chief Marshal Shaikh Abdul Hannan accompanied President Hamid during the ceremony while he inspected the parade and then took the salutes of participating units.

Kovind is the lone foreign head of state to join the celebrations while Dhaka rolled out a red carpet as he arrived on Wednesday on a three-day visit along with his wife and daughter with a delegation.

Bangladesh invited him to the celebration as New Delhi extended its crucial support during the 1971 Liberation War while on this day in 1971 the defeated Pakistani troops unconditionally surrendered to Bangladesh-India allied force.

India was the second country to recognize Bangladesh after Bhutan while on December 16 evening, the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi announced the development in Indian parliament saying "Dhaka is now the free capital of a free country".  

Kovind is set to join this evening the opening of a two-day prgramme titled "The Greatest Hero of the Glorious Victory" at Bangladesh Jatiya Sangsad complex.

The Bangladesh president will open the function as part of birth centenary celebrations of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

Bangladesh this year simultaneously celebrates the 50th year of Dhaka-New Delhi diplomatic ties.

 

Top News

Victory day 50th anniversary / victory day 2021 / victory day parade

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

At least 697 workers have died in 453 non-RMG factory disasters in the last 10 years. Photo: Reuters

Factory fire kills again. This is why there is no stop in sight

15h | Panorama
Touhid Parvez Biplob in his farm. Photo: Courtesy 

Want to start a new career in farming? Here is how to begin

3h | Pursuit
A sign of progress and social reform in Saudi Arabia - women are now allowed to drive, travel without male guardians and vote. Photo: Bloomberg

Saudi Arabia: Where social reforms are picking up pace

1d | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Restaurants vs food delivery companies: A face-off over commissions

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Marvel of Tomorrow Influencers Award 2021

Marvel of Tomorrow Influencers Award 2021

19h | Videos
Bangladesh Bank to lend $200m to Maldives

Bangladesh Bank to lend $200m to Maldives

21h | Videos
Munzereen Shahid - Her Victory Stories

Munzereen Shahid - Her Victory Stories

21h | Videos
Sonia Bashir Kabir - Her Victory Stories

Sonia Bashir Kabir - Her Victory Stories

21h | Videos

Most Read

1
Abrar Fahad. Photo: Collected.
Court

Abrar Fahad murder: 20 Buet students sentenced to death, 5 jailed for life

2
McDonald’s sells a certain style of production and management, a certain theory of economic operations and a lifestyle for its consumers. Photo: Bloomberg
Panorama

Why is there no McDonald’s in Bangladesh?

3
Former state minister for information and broadcasting Murad Hasan. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Murad Hasan denied entry to Canada, sent back to Dubai

4
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

The troubles of travelling with Bangladeshi passport 

5
Bangladesh enters 5G era today
Telecom

Bangladesh enters 5G era today

6
Eight more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak
Bangladesh

Eight more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak