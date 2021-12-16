Modi recalls sacrifice by Muktijoddhas, Biranganas and Indian Army men in Bangladesh's Liberation War 

Bangladesh

In a twitter post, Modi stated that India and Bangladesh together fought and defeated oppressive forces. 

Picture: Screengrab
On the 50th Victory Day of Bangladesh, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi today has paid tribute to the Muktijoddhas, Biranganas and Indian armed forces members who took part in the Liberation War of Bangladesh in 1971.

In a tweet, Narendra Modi stated that India and Bangladesh together fought and defeated oppressive forces. 

He also said President Ram Nath Kovind's presence in Dhaka is of "special significance to every Indian".

"On the 50th Vijay Diwas, I recall the great valour and sacrifice by the Muktijoddhas, Biranganas and bravehearts of the Indian Armed Forces. Together, we fought and defeated oppressive forces. Rashtrapati Ji's presence in Dhaka is of special significance to every Indian," Indian PM Modi wrote on Twitter.

Bangladesh is celebrating the 50 years of victory,the most precious moment of the Bangalee people, today as the country was liberated from the Pakistani occupation forces on the day in 1971 after a nine-month-long bloodstained war.

