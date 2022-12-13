Sonali Bank to sponsor Victory Day Parade-2022

Sonali Bank has joined hands with Bangladesh Army to sponsor the National Victory Day parade-2022 to be held at the national parade ground in Dhaka.

On behalf of National Victory Day Parade Committee, Lt Colonel Md Shariat Ullah received the sponsor cheque of Tk75 lakh from Sonali Bank CEO and Managing Director Md Afzal Karim at the bank's head office on Monday (12 December), said a press release.

Sonali Bank Deputy Managing Directors Niranjan Chandra Debnath, Subhash Chandra Das, Kazi Md Wahidul Islam, Parsoma Alam and General Manager Md Moniruzzaman were present on the occasion.

