People flock to memorial, pay tribute to martyrs on Victory Day

Bangladesh

TBS Report
16 December, 2021, 01:05 pm
Last modified: 16 December, 2021, 02:05 pm

Related News

People flock to memorial, pay tribute to martyrs on Victory Day

People of all ages, professions and classes including politicians, diplomats, social workers, government and private employees, professionals, workers and students, laid flowers at the altar

TBS Report
16 December, 2021, 01:05 pm
Last modified: 16 December, 2021, 02:05 pm
Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS
Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS

On the occasion of 50 years of victory, people of all classes and professions are paying tribute to the martyrs of the Magnificent Liberation War laying wreaths at Savar Memorial.

The chilly weather hasn't stopped them from remembering the war heroes; the crowd increased as the day progressed.

People of all ages, professions and classes including politicians, diplomats, social workers, government and private employees, professionals, workers and students, laid flowers at the altar.

Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS
Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS

Earlier today, (16 December) at 6:30 in the morning, President Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina paid tribute to the martyred freedom fighters and laid wreaths at the Savar National Memorial.

Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS
Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS

The President and the Prime Minister then stood in silent contemplation/prayer for a while in memory of the heroic martyrs. A well-equipped contingent of the army, air force and navy paid state respects as a sad tune was played on the bugle.

Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS
Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS

The Speaker of Parliament Shirin Sharmin Chowdhury paid homage to the martyrs as well.

Later, the Bir Shrestha family and war-wounded and heroic freedom fighters present laid wreaths at the memorial under the leadership of Liberation War Affairs Minister AKM Mozammel Hoque.

Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS
Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina paid tribute also as the President of Awami League, along with party leaders and workers, paid homage to the martyrs on behalf of the party.

The memorial was later opened to the people/publicly opened for paying homage.

Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS
Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS

The nation is celebrating the 51st Victory Day, the most precious day of the Bangalee people, today as the country was liberated from the Pakistani occupation forces on the day 50 years back after a nine-month-long bloodstained war.

On 16 December in 1971, Bangladesh was born as an independent country under the leadership of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at the cost of supreme sacrifice of three million people and the honour of 200,000 women.

The celebration of the Victory Day this year has added a new dimension as the day is being celebrated coinciding with the two giant events - birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and golden jubilee of the country's independence.

Along with the government, different socio-political, educational and cultural institutions, and organisations are observing the day with a series of programmes.

Top News

victory day 2021 / 50 Years of Freedom / Victory Day

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

At least 697 workers have died in 453 non-RMG factory disasters in the last 10 years. Photo: Reuters

Factory fire kills again. This is why there is no stop in sight

15h | Panorama
Touhid Parvez Biplob in his farm. Photo: Courtesy 

Want to start a new career in farming? Here is how to begin

3h | Pursuit
A sign of progress and social reform in Saudi Arabia - women are now allowed to drive, travel without male guardians and vote. Photo: Bloomberg

Saudi Arabia: Where social reforms are picking up pace

1d | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Restaurants vs food delivery companies: A face-off over commissions

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Marvel of Tomorrow Influencers Award 2021

Marvel of Tomorrow Influencers Award 2021

19h | Videos
Bangladesh Bank to lend $200m to Maldives

Bangladesh Bank to lend $200m to Maldives

21h | Videos
Munzereen Shahid - Her Victory Stories

Munzereen Shahid - Her Victory Stories

21h | Videos
Sonia Bashir Kabir - Her Victory Stories

Sonia Bashir Kabir - Her Victory Stories

21h | Videos

Most Read

1
Abrar Fahad. Photo: Collected.
Court

Abrar Fahad murder: 20 Buet students sentenced to death, 5 jailed for life

2
McDonald’s sells a certain style of production and management, a certain theory of economic operations and a lifestyle for its consumers. Photo: Bloomberg
Panorama

Why is there no McDonald’s in Bangladesh?

3
Former state minister for information and broadcasting Murad Hasan. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Murad Hasan denied entry to Canada, sent back to Dubai

4
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

The troubles of travelling with Bangladeshi passport 

5
Bangladesh enters 5G era today
Telecom

Bangladesh enters 5G era today

6
Eight more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak
Bangladesh

Eight more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak