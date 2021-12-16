People flock to memorial, pay tribute to martyrs on Victory Day

On the occasion of 50 years of victory, people of all classes and professions are paying tribute to the martyrs of the Magnificent Liberation War laying wreaths at Savar Memorial.

The chilly weather hasn't stopped them from remembering the war heroes; the crowd increased as the day progressed.

People of all ages, professions and classes including politicians, diplomats, social workers, government and private employees, professionals, workers and students, laid flowers at the altar.

Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS

Earlier today, (16 December) at 6:30 in the morning, President Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina paid tribute to the martyred freedom fighters and laid wreaths at the Savar National Memorial.

Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS

The President and the Prime Minister then stood in silent contemplation/prayer for a while in memory of the heroic martyrs. A well-equipped contingent of the army, air force and navy paid state respects as a sad tune was played on the bugle.

Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS

The Speaker of Parliament Shirin Sharmin Chowdhury paid homage to the martyrs as well.

Later, the Bir Shrestha family and war-wounded and heroic freedom fighters present laid wreaths at the memorial under the leadership of Liberation War Affairs Minister AKM Mozammel Hoque.

Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina paid tribute also as the President of Awami League, along with party leaders and workers, paid homage to the martyrs on behalf of the party.

The memorial was later opened to the people/publicly opened for paying homage.

Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS

The nation is celebrating the 51st Victory Day, the most precious day of the Bangalee people, today as the country was liberated from the Pakistani occupation forces on the day 50 years back after a nine-month-long bloodstained war.

On 16 December in 1971, Bangladesh was born as an independent country under the leadership of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at the cost of supreme sacrifice of three million people and the honour of 200,000 women.

The celebration of the Victory Day this year has added a new dimension as the day is being celebrated coinciding with the two giant events - birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and golden jubilee of the country's independence.

Along with the government, different socio-political, educational and cultural institutions, and organisations are observing the day with a series of programmes.