Bangladesh, Nepal likely to hold meeting on power trade next month

Bangladesh

TBS Report
28 July, 2022, 11:20 am
Last modified: 28 July, 2022, 11:24 am

Related News

Bangladesh, Nepal likely to hold meeting on power trade next month

TBS Report
28 July, 2022, 11:20 am
Last modified: 28 July, 2022, 11:24 am
Photo: MumitM/TBS
Photo: MumitM/TBS

Bangladesh and Nepal will likely hold the fourth meeting of the joint working group and joint steering committee in late August where the two sides plan to hold discussions on bilateral power trade and Bangladeshi investment in Nepal's hydropower sector.

The meeting of the joint working group is led by joint secretaries of the two countries while the joint steering committee meeting is led by secretaries on behalf of their respective governments, reports The Kathmandu Post.

"We have received a request for holding these meetings in late August," said Madhu Bhetuwal, spokesperson for Nepal's Ministry of Energy, Water Resources and Irrigation. 

"The proposed date in August sounds good. But no definitive decision has been taken yet", he said.

He also informed that the meetings would include discussions on how to trade power between the two countries and attract Bangladeshi investment in the hydropower sector.

The meetings are set to take place at a time when India has become more flexible about sub-regional cooperation under a framework involving Bangladesh, Bhutan, India and Nepal, known as the BBIN.

As India lies between Nepal and Bangladesh, electricity trade between Nepal and Bangladesh cannot happen without Indian support.

During the third bilateral meeting of the joint working group and joint steering committee held in September last year, the two countries had agreed to develop a dedicated transmission line by taking India on board. 

There, however, have not been any trilateral meetings regarding the issue, according to Bhetuwal.

"There is a realisation that a trilateral meeting should be held between Nepal, India and Bangladesh," he said. "But no side has proposed such a meeting so far."

But it is not only the Joint Vision Statement that talks about cooperation among BBIN countries, the southern neighbour has already expressed its support for the idea of transmission interconnectivity among BIMSTEC member countries.

BIMSTEC stands for the Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation.

During the third BIMSTEC Energy Ministers' Meeting held in Kathmandu in April, member countries approved the establishment of the BIMSTEC Grid Interconnection Coordination Committee to implement the provisions of the Memorandum of Understanding for the establishment of the BIMSTEC Grid Interconnection and its terms of reference.

Bangladesh has already agreed to buy 500MW from the planned 900MW Upper Karnali Hydropower Project. GMR, an Indian firm, has received the construction licence to develop the project.

Besides power trade, the two countries will also discuss developing two storage type hydropower projects—683MW Sunkoshi-3 Hydropower Project and [over 1100 MW] Khimti Shivalaya Hydropower Project—with Bangladeshi investment, according to Bhetuwal.

When the two sides held a virtual meeting in September last year, they had agreed to work together to explore the possibility of developing the Sunkoshi-3 Hydropower Project with Bangladeshi investment.

As per the Nepalese ministry's press statement last year, the Bangladeshi side was supposed to send a team to conduct field visits at the proposed site of the Sunkoshi-3 Hydropower Project by December last year. But the visit could not take place due to the Covid pandemic, according to Bhetuwal.

About two weeks ago, a joint team of Nepali officials and Bangladeshi representatives, including Bangladesh's ambassador to Nepal, visited the site of the Sunkoshi-3 Hydropower Project, which straddles Ramechhap and Kavrepalanchok districts.

Suwas Thapaliya, an engineer at the Department of Electricity Development, said Bangladeshi representatives were informed about the latest development regarding the project and that they also interacted with the local people.

Top News

cross-border power trade / Nepal-Bangladesh / Power and Energy

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

When is the ‘right time’ for working women to raise a family?

2h | Pursuit
Starting in 2019, Safepad Bangladesh has been providing reusable sanitary pads to adolescent girls and women in 37 districts all over the country. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Safepad Bangladesh: Bridging the gap between women and menstrual health management

4h | Panorama
Will former US president Donald Trump face criminal charges?

Will former US president Donald Trump face criminal charges?

1d | Panorama
Lounge in Italian decor: Penthouse Livings launches Hessentia by Cornelio Cappellini

Lounge in Italian decor: Penthouse Livings launches Hessentia by Cornelio Cappellini

2d | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Special offer of Secret Recipe on the occasion of Friendship Day

Special offer of Secret Recipe on the occasion of Friendship Day

3h | Videos
Why is Jeff Bezos one of the richest people in the world?

Why is Jeff Bezos one of the richest people in the world?

3h | Videos
The population of the country is now 16.5 crores

The population of the country is now 16.5 crores

3h | Videos
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MuPgBGYkY44

Students protest to increase campus security

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
Graphic: TBS
Panorama

SMC shakes up the beverage market with new electrolyte drink

2
Moscow wants Dhaka to join Russian alternative to SWIFT
Economy

Moscow wants Dhaka to join Russian alternative to SWIFT

3
Photo: TBS
RMG

US fashion industry: Bangladesh to get more orders than China, Vietnam over next 2 years

4
Bangladesh receives $1.64b remittance in 21 days of July: BB
Economy

Bangladesh receives $1.64b remittance in 21 days of July: BB

5
Country’s first big leap in wind energy from December
Energy

Country’s first big leap in wind energy from December

6
Dollar price soars to record Tk112
Economy

Dollar price soars to record Tk112