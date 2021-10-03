Bangladesh lifts ban on exporting hilsa to Tripura after 10 year

Bangladesh

TBS Report
03 October, 2021, 10:05 am
Last modified: 03 October, 2021, 10:09 am

Related News

Bangladesh lifts ban on exporting hilsa to Tripura after 10 year

TBS Report
03 October, 2021, 10:05 am
Last modified: 03 October, 2021, 10:09 am
Vendor carrying hilsa fish. Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Vendor carrying hilsa fish. Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS

After a ten-year hiatus, Bangladesh government lifted the ban on exporting hilsa to Tripura, India.

The first consignment of 2,000kg of the silver wonder arrived in Tripura through the Agartala integrated check post (ICP) on Friday, reports The Times of India.

Previously, the state only received a small shipment of hilsa, which was allegedly not up to the quality compared to what Bangladesh supplied to other countries.

"Bangladesh has offered the best gift to Tripura before Durga Puja by lifting the export ban and allowing despatch of export quality hilsa to us. We are hoping for a few more consignments to reach Tripura markets before the Pujas and obviously, the cost of fish would be reduced further, which is selling at Rs 1,200 to Rs 1,000 per kg now," said deputy chief minister Jishnu Dev Varma.

The Bangladesh government had given the fish a health certificate to the importer.

Top News

Hilsa ban / Hilsa Fish / Tripura

Google News TBS

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Tomorrow’ wins Best Animation Film award at Cannes

Tomorrow’ wins Best Animation Film award at Cannes

1d | Videos
No time to die – Daniel Craig’s Bond exit

No time to die – Daniel Craig’s Bond exit

1d | Videos
Where does all the plastic waste go?

Where does all the plastic waste go?

1d | Videos
Bubly talks about “Chokh”

Bubly talks about “Chokh”

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
BCBS, Canada offers scholarships for Bangladeshi students
Education

BCBS, Canada offers scholarships for Bangladeshi students

2
Angry, disappointed, Salman blasts airport authorities 
Bangladesh

Angry, disappointed, Salman blasts airport authorities 

3
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

No more foreign channels on cable TV

4
One of the richest baburchis in the country, Salam Baburchi, still opts to be hands-on and very much involved in the cooking process of his catering service. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS
Panorama

Meet Haji Salam Miah: The cook who popularised Basmati kacchi in Bangladesh

5
India, Pakistan surpass Bangladesh in RMG export growth in EU, US markets
RMG

India, Pakistan surpass Bangladesh in RMG export growth in EU, US markets

6
Photo :Noor-A-Alam
Education

Ministry plans to hold SSC from 14 Nov, HSC 1 Dec