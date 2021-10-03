Bangladesh lifts ban on exporting hilsa to Tripura after 10 year

After a ten-year hiatus, Bangladesh government lifted the ban on exporting hilsa to Tripura, India.

The first consignment of 2,000kg of the silver wonder arrived in Tripura through the Agartala integrated check post (ICP) on Friday, reports The Times of India.

Previously, the state only received a small shipment of hilsa, which was allegedly not up to the quality compared to what Bangladesh supplied to other countries.

"Bangladesh has offered the best gift to Tripura before Durga Puja by lifting the export ban and allowing despatch of export quality hilsa to us. We are hoping for a few more consignments to reach Tripura markets before the Pujas and obviously, the cost of fish would be reduced further, which is selling at Rs 1,200 to Rs 1,000 per kg now," said deputy chief minister Jishnu Dev Varma.

The Bangladesh government had given the fish a health certificate to the importer.