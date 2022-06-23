Bangladesh imported 1.5 lakh tonnes wheat from India since ban

Bangladesh

TBS Report 
23 June, 2022, 08:55 am
Last modified: 23 June, 2022, 11:09 am

Bangladesh has imported some 1.5 lakh metric tonnes (LMT) of wheat from India since the country banned exports of the grain last month.

The numbers were revealed by Indian Food Secretary Sudhanshu Pandey, who was addressing a press briefing, on Wednesday, reports Indian media.

Pandey said, "There are many countries [which have requested import of wheat from India]. We would not like to discuss…This is a matter of foreign policy."

He, however, refused to divulge details of the requests received from other countries for wheat import from India.

When asked about the trend in flour exports, the Indian food secretary said, "The trend is on the high side."

According to the Joint Secretary of India's Department of Food and Public Distribution Partha S Das, the neighbouring country exported around 29.70LMT of wheat and 2.59LMT of flour between 1 April and 22 June this financial year.

Responding to reporters, Das, who heads the committee that considers other countries' requests for wheat import from India, said requests have been received from quite a few countries and those are "under consideration."

India banned exports of wheat due to rising global prices on 13 May.

However, the South Asian country kept the possibility open for supplies on G2G basis for neighbouring countries and others that may face a threat to food security.
 

