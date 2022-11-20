Bangladesh, EU to hold political dialogue on 24 Nov to 'elevate' partnership

Bangladesh and the European Union (EU) will hold the first "political dialogue" here on 24 November for providing strategic guidance and intensifying foreign and security policy cooperation to "elevate" the partnership.

State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam will lead the Bangladesh delegation at the dialogue while Deputy Secretary General of the European External Action Service (EEAS) Enrique Mora who is scheduled to arrive here on 23 November, will lead the EU side.

Issues of shared interest such as peacebuilding, conflict prevention, Indo-Pacific, Ukraine issue, connectivity, climate change, security and counter-terrorism will be discussed at the dialogue, EU Ambassador to Bangladesh Charles Whiteley told UNB.

In October 2021, the two sides agreed to launch the political dialogue when Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen met the Deputy Secretary General of the European External Action Service (EEAS) in Brussels.

The EU acknowledged Bangladesh's growth momentum and new confidence as a nation and looked forward to engaging further with Bangladesh on issues of shared interest, including through focus on the Indo-Pacific, said the officials at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.