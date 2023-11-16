Visiting EU team lauds Bangladesh's development, positive changes in RMG sector

State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam shakes hands with Paola Pampaloni, Deputy Managing Director of the European External Action Service, during a meeting in Dhaka on Wednesday (15 November). Photo: MoFA

The visiting European Union (EU) delegation on Wednesday praised Bangladesh's significant socio-economic advancements in the past decade, particularly highlighting positive changes in the RMG sector.

In a productive session held under the 3+3 format, the delegation engaged in constructive discussions with the Secretaries of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Commerce, and Ministry of Labour and Employment, expressing contentment with the outcomes.

Led by Paola Pampaloni, deputy managing director of the European External Action Service, the visiting mission met with State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam at his office.

Head of the EU Delegation to Bangladesh Ambassador Charles Whiteley also attended the meeting.

During the meeting, the State Minister reaffirmed the Bangladesh government's unwavering commitment to implementing the National Action Plan (NAP) on the Labour Sector of Bangladesh (2021-2026) despite facing various challenges.

According to a press release from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, both parties acknowledged the progress made thus far while emphasising the necessity for further advancements to secure the GSP+ facility following the expiration of the EBA (Everything but Arms) facility in 2029.

Additionally, they expressed satisfaction regarding the joint initiation of negotiations on a new Partnership and Cooperation Agreement (PCA), an event marked by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on 25 October in Brussels. This agreement aims to enhance and broaden the multifaceted relationship between Bangladesh and the EU.

The discussions encompassed the Rohingya crisis, climate change, the EU's Global Gateway initiative, and various issues of mutual regional and international interest, reflecting the shared perspectives of both sides,