Bangladesh to consider Maersk's proposal on new container terminal at Chattogram: PM

The PM said that a national committee has been formed to formulate logistic policy for the development of ports.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Monday (28 August) meets with Maersk Group Chief Executive Officer Robert Maersk Uggla at her office in Dhaka. Photo: PID
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Monday (28 August) meets with Maersk Group Chief Executive Officer Robert Maersk Uggla at her office in Dhaka. Photo: PID

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today said Bangladesh's concerned authorities will consider the proposal of Danish shipping and logistic giant Maersk Group for constructing and operating a new container terminal at Laldia in Chattogram.

"Bangladesh concerned authorities will consider Maersk Group's proposal on constructing and operating a new container terminal at Laldia," the premier said while Maersk Group Chief Executive Officer Robert Maersk Uggla and Danish Charges D'Affaires in Bangladesh Andres B Karlsen called on her at her office.

"Over 50 Danish companies are working in Bangladesh, and Maersk Group is now showing interest to construct and operate APM terminal at Laldia," PM's Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim quoted the prime minister as saying in a media briefing after the meeting.

According to Karim, Sheikh Hasina said a national committee has been formed to formulate a logistic policy for the development of the ports.

She said two ports - Chattogram and Mongla- are already in operation for a long while the government is developing another port named Payra Port and it will come into operation soon.

"India, Nepal and Bhutan have been given opportunities to use these ports for mutual benefits," the prime minister said.

There will be many opportunities and advantages in the ports particularly in the Payra port, she added.

Pointing out the contribution of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman for the development and welfare of the nation, Sheikh Hasina said the great leader struggled throughout his life for the economic emancipation of the people.

During the meeting, the Maersk Group CEO said there is great potential in the areas of container shipping and logistic support in Bangladesh.

Photo: PID

Robert Maersk Uggla welcomed the vision of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to build a smart Bangladesh and said it will be reflected in Chattogram seaport.

He expressed keenness to invest in the development of port and logistic supports in Bangladesh, saying there are many opportunities in these sectors.

In this context, the Maersk Group CEO mentioned that H&M, M&S, Walmart and other big companies are interested to import more RMG products from Bangladesh.

He said that there are many opportunities to diversify cooperation, while the Danish government is very much supportive of the logistic policy.

Prime Minister's Principal Secretary M Tofazzel Hossain Miah and Chairman of Chattogram Port Authority Rear Admiral Mohammad Sohail were present.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina / ports / Denmark

