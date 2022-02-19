Bangla will be 3rd largest language in world in using digital technology: Mustafa Jabbar

Bangla will be the third largest language in the world in using digital technology in the next 50 years, said Posts, Telecommunications and Information Technology Minister Mustafa Jabbar.

To facilitate the use of Bangla in technology, he urged the people concerned to come forward to ensure the quality of content in Bengali and the preservation of all intellectual property.

Mostafa Jabbar said this while addressing a discussion, "Use of Bangla in Technology", organised by mobile operator Robi in Dhaka on Saturday.

He said it would not be difficult at all if mobile operators come forward. Robi's initiative in using the Bengali language in technology is an exemplary one.

The minister said the government has already undertaken a Tk159.2 crore project to develop 16 tools to facilitate the application of the Bangla language in technology.

Robi's acting CEO Riaz Rashid presided over the discussion addressed by Bijoy Digital CEO Jasmine Jui, Telecom Reporters Network Bangladesh President Rashed Mehedi, and Editor of techshohor.com Muhammad Khan. BTRC Director General Brigadier General Nasim Parvez presented the keynote at the event.

Nasim Parvez said the inclusion of the Bengali language in technology has made it possible to dream of a digital Bangladesh. Although Bangla is in the seventh position in terms of population, it is not among the top 40 languages ​​in terms of internet usage. Therefore, technology has to reach through Bangla to people of all walks of life.

He said the country's financial progress is accelerating due to the availability of mobile financial services in Bangla. Due to the increasing use of the Bangla language in technology, the digital divide will decrease.

Robi Chief Commercial Officer Shihab Ahmed also spoke at the discussion conducted by Robi Chief Corporate and Regulatory Officer Shahed Alam.