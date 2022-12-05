Satellite phones for emergency service providers in times of crisis: Mustafa Jabbar

Telecom

TBS Report
05 December, 2022, 12:40 pm
Last modified: 05 December, 2022, 12:58 pm

Emergency service providers will get satellite phones to ensure telecommunication connectivity in times of crisis, said Posts and Telecommunications Minister Mustafa Jabbar.

"Satellite phones will be purchased to keep various service providers connected with telecommunication services during times of crisis," the minister said while speaking as the chief guest at a workshop held at Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC) head office on Monday (5 December)

He said that the government has already learned how many satellite phones would be required from the armed forces, the public administration ministry, and other relevant organisations.

"It will be finalised very soon," Mustafa Jabbar added.

