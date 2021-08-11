Bangabandhu’s economic vision guiding PM: Speakers

The country is now moving forward under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in the light of Bangabandhu's economic vision.

Business leaders and ministers made such remarks at a discussion titled 'Bangabandhu's Economic Philosophy: Bangladesh in Industrial and Commercial Development' arranged by the Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industries (FBCCI) marking the 46th martyrdom anniversary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

Awami League adviser and former minister Tofail Ahmed in his speech as the chief guest highlighted the various steps taken by Bangabandhu for economic progress of newly independent Bangladesh in 1972.

Addressing the business leaders, he said "The Prime Minister has given you what you want. Try not to harm the interests of the workers."

Prime Minister's Private Industry and Investment Adviser Salman F Rahman said Bangabandhu had given a blueprint for how the country would move forward.

"The Prime Minister is now implementing it. If Bangabandhu had more time, Bangladesh would have been in the ranks of developed countries today," he added.

While presenting the keynote paper, Mohammad Farashuddin, former Governor of Bangladesh Bank, gave an overview of Bangladesh's economic advancement with comparative information on the achievements of post-independence Bangladesh and today's Bangladesh.

He particularly acknowledged the role of the private sector in achieving progress.

Farashuddin emphasised on lending at 2% interest to protect small entrepreneurs, focusing on increasing productivity, and stopping the misuse of bonded warehouse facilities.

However, business leaders disagreed with his statement on the misuse of bond facilities.

Former FBCCI President AK Azad said that although there were some issues with bond facilities in the 1980s, but that problem no longer exists.

"We want foreign investment, but how much benefit can we give to the domestic investors?" he inquired to the stakeholders.

Planning Minister, MA Mannan called on to increase local investment rather than foreign investment.