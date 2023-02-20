Bangabandhu was imprisoned for waging language movement: PM Hasina

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today said Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman was imprisoned repeatedly for waging language movement though efforts were made to downplay his role in that historic episode.

"Many learned persons asked 'what was his (Bangabandhu) contribution' (to the language movement)? He was in jail . . . if so, why was he in jail (at that time)? He was in jail for going to wage the language movement," she said.

Actually, nobody wanted to give the importance of Bangabandhu's contribution to the language movement, she added.

The premier was addressing the Ekushey Padak-2023 distribution ceremony at Osmani Memorial Auditorium here as the chief guest.

At the function, 19 eminent personalities and two organisations were given the padak (award) in recognition of their contributions to various fields.

Sheikh Hasina said she delivered an address after getting the report of the then intelligence branch of Pakistan highlighting the contribution of Bangabandhu to the language movement.

But many learned persons of the country at that time penned down many write-ups criticizing her massively, saying that she was telling the story making by her, she said.

She also added she never thought that this situation has to be faced in an independent country.

The prime minister said "Joy Bangla" slogan, which inspired the freedom fighters to make supreme sacrifice, and the historic March 7 speech were banned after the assassination of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in 1975.

"Actually, his (Bangabandhu) name was tried to be eradicated from history. Not only that, his contribution to the Language Movement was tried to be erased," she said, adding that even many scholars mentioned he had no contribution as he was in jail at that time.

The head of government said Bangabandhu was arrested on three occasions within months after the emergence of Pakistan as a country. When he had been arrested in 1949, he was not released until February 27, 1952, she noted.

While he was in jail, student leaders used to meet him and received his instructions regarding the Language Movement, she said, adding it can be learnt reading the books "Oshomapto Attojiboni" (Unfinished Memories) of Bangabandhu and "Secret Documents of Intelligence Branch on Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman."

The specific dates, names of student leaders who met Bangabandhu and his role during the Language Movement can largely be known from the 113-130 pages of the Volume-II of the secret documents book, she continued.