Bandarban’s Ruma, Rowangchhari closed to tourists indefinitely for safety issue

Bandarban administration has banned tourists in Ruma and Rowangchhari upazilas of the district for an indefinite period.

Effective from Tuesday, 18 October, the administration said the decision was made for the overall safety of tourists.

Confirming the news to The Business Standard on Monday night, Ruma Upazila Nirbahi Officer Mamun Shibli said tourist guides have been directed that all tourists visiting these two upazilas should return by Tuesday.

Those who are staying in places such as Boga Lake and planning to climb the Keokradong Hill have to cancel all trips. No one can enter the zone afresh, he added.

Rowangchhari Upazila Nirbahi Officer Khorshed Alam Chowdhury said it is not possible to say under what circumstances this decision was made.

Recently, RAB said at a press conference in Dhaka that the "missing" youths from some districts of the country are undergoing military training under the umbrella of an armed group in the hills.

Since then, RAB and the Bangladesh Army have been conducting joint operations in remote areas bordering Ruma and Rowangchhari.