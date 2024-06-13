Selling unauthorised electrolyte drink: Arrest warrant issued against Rafsan The ChotoBhai

Bangladesh

TBS Report
13 June, 2024, 07:35 pm
Last modified: 13 June, 2024, 07:49 pm

Iftekhar Rafsan. Photo: Facebook
Iftekhar Rafsan. Photo: Facebook

A Dhaka court has recently issued an arrest warrant against popular content creator Iftekhar Rafsan, also known as Rafsan The ChotoBhai, over allegations of marketing an uncertified electrolyte drink named 'BLU'.

Dhaka Pure Food Court Judge Alaul Akbar passed the order on 4 June following an application by the Food Safety Inspector Mohammad Kamrul Hasan.

On 24 April, the Bangladesh Standards and Testing Institution (BSTI) imposed a Tk30,000 fine during a raid at the DrinkBlu Beverage factory in Cumilla for not having a product packaging certificate and manufacturing the drink in unsanitary conditions.

However, the news went viral on social media on 17 May.

On 7 December last year, Rafsan announced the launch of the electrolyte drink.

