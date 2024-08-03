Rafsan the ChotoBhai booed out of DU by protesters

Splash

03 August, 2024, 09:10 pm
Last modified: 03 August, 2024, 09:11 pm

While some lauded the protesters, others were quick to point out that Rafsan had actively posted about the student movement from earlier

Rafsan, centre, being taken away by his friends after protesters asked him to leave the TSC area in the capital. Photo: Md Jahidul Islam
Youtuber Iftekhar Rafsan, known as "Rafsan the ChotoBhai," was booed out of the protests at the Dhaka University in the capital after he stopped near TSC. 

He had come to join the protests, but those present made it known that he wasn't welcome.

Our correspondent present at the spot saw the entire incident unfold. 

When Rafsan got out of his car, he was immediately met with chants of "Bhua, Bhua".

He tried to talk to the protesters, but they did not want to listen. 

At one point, he was even shoved. 

Rafsan then got into his car and sped away.

While some lauded the protesters, others were quick to point out that Rafsan had actively posted about the student movement from earlier. 

Rafsan the ChotoBhai, who became famous for his food review videos, came under the radar recently for all the wrong reasons. 

After buying an expensive car for his parents, he opened a can of worms as others pointed out that his parents had defaulted on their loans. 

An arrest warrant was also issued against him for selling an unauthorised brand of electrolyte drink. He, however, secured anticipatory bail in the case.

