Rafsan secures anticipatory bail in unauthorised electrolyte drink sale case

Popular content creator Iftekhar Rafsan, also known as Rafsan The ChotoBhai, has secured anticipatory bail in a case filed over alleged marketing of an uncertified electrolyte drink named 'BLU'.

The High Court bench of Justice Abu Taher Md Saifur Rahman and Justice Md Bashir Ullah granted him an eight-week anticipatory bail after hearing a bail plea from the defendant today (26 June), reports Prothom Alo.

Earlier, Kamrul Islam, food inspector of Dhaka South City Corporation, filed the case against Rafsan with the Dhaka Pure Food Court for marketing 'BLU' without the approval of Bangladesh Standards and Testing Institution (BSTI).

On 4 June, a Dhaka court issued an arrest warrant against Rafsan in the case.

Rafsan appeared in court today and sought anticipatory bail through his lawyer.

Senior lawyer Shah Monjurul Hoque represented him in the court, accompanied by lawyer Ahmad Naqeeb Karim, while Assistant Attorney General Vinay Kumar Ghosh stood for the state.

On 24 April, the Bangladesh Standards and Testing Institution (BSTI) imposed a Tk30,000 fine during a raid at the DrinkBlu Beverage factory in Cumilla for not having a product packaging certificate and manufacturing the drink in unsanitary conditions.

However, the news went viral on social media on 17 May.

On 7 December last year, Rafsan announced the launch of the electrolyte drink.