Army launches rescue and relief operations in flood-hit areas of Sylhet, Sunamganj

Bangladesh

TBS Report
17 June, 2022, 11:20 pm
Last modified: 17 June, 2022, 11:28 pm

Photo: ISPR
Photo: ISPR

The army officials have started relief and rescue operations as the flood situations in Sylhet and Sunamganj districts deteriorated sharply on Friday.

Photo: ISPR
Photo: ISPR

Photo: ISPR
Photo: ISPR

Currently, Army personnel are working in three Upazilas of Sylhet and five Upazilas of Sunamganj. They are also rescuing people caught in the flood with the help of boats.

Photo: ISPR
Photo: ISPR

Photo: ISPR
Photo: ISPR

About 80 percent areas of Sylhet division have gone under water as the flood situation has broken all past records of the country. Besides, 90% areas of Sunamganj are inundated while three adjacent districts (Habiganj, Moulvibazar, Sylhet) also flooded, except some high-rise places, hilly areas, and buildings in the town areas. 

Photo: ISPR
Photo: ISPR

Photo: ISPR
Photo: ISPR

The government's flood forecasting and warning centre said heavy to very heavy rainfall may continue upstream of India and Bangladesh for the next three days. 

Photo: ISPR
Photo: ISPR

Photo: ISPR
Photo: ISPR

The world's leading weather forecast models have indicated the possibility of further deterioration of the ongoing flood situation in the Sylhet division in the next three days due to increased rainfall.

Photo: ISPR
Photo: ISPR

As per the latest data from international weather forecast models, about 600-1100 mm of rain is expected in the next three days in the mountainous region of Meghalaya bordering Sylhet and Sunamganj districts. 

