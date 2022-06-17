Army launches rescue and relief operations in flood-hit areas of Sylhet, Sunamganj

The army officials have started relief and rescue operations as the flood situations in Sylhet and Sunamganj districts deteriorated sharply on Friday.

Currently, Army personnel are working in three Upazilas of Sylhet and five Upazilas of Sunamganj. They are also rescuing people caught in the flood with the help of boats.

About 80 percent areas of Sylhet division have gone under water as the flood situation has broken all past records of the country. Besides, 90% areas of Sunamganj are inundated while three adjacent districts (Habiganj, Moulvibazar, Sylhet) also flooded, except some high-rise places, hilly areas, and buildings in the town areas.

The government's flood forecasting and warning centre said heavy to very heavy rainfall may continue upstream of India and Bangladesh for the next three days.

The world's leading weather forecast models have indicated the possibility of further deterioration of the ongoing flood situation in the Sylhet division in the next three days due to increased rainfall.

As per the latest data from international weather forecast models, about 600-1100 mm of rain is expected in the next three days in the mountainous region of Meghalaya bordering Sylhet and Sunamganj districts.