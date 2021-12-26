Army Chief visits Khurushkul Asharayan project 

Bangladesh

TBS Report 
26 December, 2021, 10:20 am
Last modified: 26 December, 2021, 10:35 am

The project is expected to be completed by June 2023

Photo: ISPR
Photo: ISPR

Chief of Army Staff Gen SM Shafiuddin Ahmed on Saturday visited the under-construction Khurushkul Ashrayan project located in the Cox's Bazar Sadar upazila. 

The project is in the making under the supervision of 34 Engineer Construction Brigade of Bangladesh Army, reads a press release from Inter-Service Public Relations (ISPR). 

Photo: ISPR
Photo: ISPR

Army chief observed the construction progress in person and gave necessary guidelines during his visit. 

The shelter project situated on the bank of the River Bakkhai in Cox's Bazar was undertaken to rehabilitate climate refugees and the homeless population. 

Photo: ISPR
Photo: ISPR

With a goal to shelter 3,808 families, the project was approved on 24 November, 2020 and is expected to be completed by June 2023.
 

