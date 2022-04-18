Army chief goes to US at invitation of US military

Chief of Army Staff General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed left Dhaka for the United States on Monday on an official visit at the invitation of the US Army.

During the visit, from 20 April to 22 April, the army chief will meet with senior military officials, including the chief of staff, chief of the National Guard, and senior civilian figures at the Pentagon in Washington, says a press release.

Shafiuddin Ahmed will also be inducted into the Hall of Fame as a graduate of the Near East South Asia (NESA) Centre at the National Defence University in the United States. He will attend a roundtable discussion on the regional security situation in South Asia.

On 25-26 April, he will meet with the military adviser and police adviser in-charges of the UN Headquarters. During the time, he will also meet with the leading personalities of the Department of Safety and Security (UNDSS), the Department of Operational Support (UNDOS), and the Department of Political and Peace Building Affairs (UNDPPA).

He will return to the country on 26 April.