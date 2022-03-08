Army chief takes charge as colonel commandant of Corps of Signals

Bangladesh

TBS Report
08 March, 2022, 06:05 pm
Last modified: 08 March, 2022, 06:09 pm

Related News

Army chief takes charge as colonel commandant of Corps of Signals

TBS Report
08 March, 2022, 06:05 pm
Last modified: 08 March, 2022, 06:09 pm
Army Chief of Staff General Shafiuddin. Photo: ISPR
Army Chief of Staff General Shafiuddin. Photo: ISPR

Chief of Army Staff General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed on Tuesday took charge as the 10th colonel commandant of the Corps of Signals of the Bangladesh Army.

The senior commander of the corps and master warrant officer adorned the army chief with the rank badge of "Colonel Commandant" at a ceremony following the military tradition at the Jashore Cantonment in Jashore, said an Inter-Services Public-Relations (ISPR) press release.

The chief also received "Guard of Honour" at the event at which senior army officials were present.

After the event, General Shafiuddin Ahmed attended the Annual Conference of the Corps of Signals 2022, reads the release.

Shafiuddin Ahmed made introductory remarks to the commanders and other officers of the corps and urged them to enhance their professional skills. He called upon all its members to be prepared to cope with the challenges of the 21st century by acquiring skills through modern and time-befitting training.

The army chief also emphasised the continuity of research and development of the corps.

Corps of Signals / Chief of Army Staff General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Bolstering Ukrainian resistance would mean a stronger NATO military posture in Eastern Europe to deter Moscow. Photo: Reuters

Aiding a Ukrainian insurgency would be painful and costly  

3h | Panorama
Tanneries can learn from the RMG sector by complying with the requirements of environment and labour safety. Photo: Mumit M

‘DoE has been made helpless by design’ 

6h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

These 7 brands dominated people’s lives. And then they petered out…

7h | Panorama
The chief executive of Ben &amp; Jerry’s parent company, Unilever Plc said on ‘subjects where Unilever brands don’t have expertise or credibility it is best to stay out of the debate.’ Photo: Bloomberg

What did your favourite brand do in the war, daddy?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Ukraine war catastrophic for global food

Ukraine war catastrophic for global food

1h | Videos
Harry Kane breaks Henry's Record

Harry Kane breaks Henry's Record

1h | Videos
UN calls for civilian safe passage in Ukraine

UN calls for civilian safe passage in Ukraine

1h | Videos
3-ingredient butter cookies

3-ingredient butter cookies

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
FILE PHOTO: REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Education

Private unis to replace trimesters with semesters from 1 July

2
Bangladeshi sailor dies in missile attack on ship 'Banglar Samriddhi' at Ukraine port
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi sailor dies in missile attack on ship 'Banglar Samriddhi' at Ukraine port

3
Shahnaz Shimul. Photo: Courtesy
Splash

From beauty influencer to an entrepreneur, Shahnaz Shimul does it all

4
Infograph: TBS
Economy

Sri Lankan company snaps up Agora 

5
Photo: Collected
Obituary

Denim mogul Nasir Uddin breathes his last

6
Nasir Uddin. Sketch: TBS
Panorama

Goodbye Nasir bhai, you never got to tell me about the Japanese market