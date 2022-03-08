Army chief takes charge as colonel commandant of Corps of Signals

Chief of Army Staff General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed on Tuesday took charge as the 10th colonel commandant of the Corps of Signals of the Bangladesh Army.

The senior commander of the corps and master warrant officer adorned the army chief with the rank badge of "Colonel Commandant" at a ceremony following the military tradition at the Jashore Cantonment in Jashore, said an Inter-Services Public-Relations (ISPR) press release.

The chief also received "Guard of Honour" at the event at which senior army officials were present.

After the event, General Shafiuddin Ahmed attended the Annual Conference of the Corps of Signals 2022, reads the release.

Shafiuddin Ahmed made introductory remarks to the commanders and other officers of the corps and urged them to enhance their professional skills. He called upon all its members to be prepared to cope with the challenges of the 21st century by acquiring skills through modern and time-befitting training.

The army chief also emphasised the continuity of research and development of the corps.