Army chief returns home from Saudi Arabia

Chief of Army Staff of Bangladesh General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed returned to Dhaka on Saturday from his official visit to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

During his six-day visit to the kingdom, he paid courtesy calls on Commander of Royal Saudi Land Forces Lieutenant General Fahd Bin Abdullah Mohammed Al-Mutair, the Chief of General Staff of the Royal Saudi Armed Forces, and senior military and civilian officials.

During the meetings, he discussed various issues of training and bilateral cooperation between the armies of the two countries, reads an ISPR press release.

Later, General Shafiuddin Ahmed inspected the Armed Forces College in the kingdom's capital and also performed the Umrah.

It is expected that friendly relations with Saudi Arabia and Bangladesh will be strengthened through this visit.