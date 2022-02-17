Army chief ends Maldives visit with multiple meetings

Bangladesh

TBS Report
17 February, 2022, 07:30 pm
Last modified: 17 February, 2022, 07:35 pm

Photo: ISPR
Photo: ISPR

Army chief General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed held several meetings with Maldives' top military officials on Wednesday, the last day of his three-day visit to the archipelagic country.

The chief of army staff held two bilateral meetings with Maldives' Defence Minister Mariya Ahmed Didi and Chief of Defense Force Major General Abdullah Shamaal at the headquarters of the Maldives National Defense Force (MNDF), reads an ISPR press statement.

During their bilateral meeting, General SM Shafiuddin and Mariya Ahmed discussed military cooperation between Bangladesh and Maldives.

Later, in a separate meeting with Major General Abdullah Shamaal, the Bangladeshi army chief discussed issues related to the interest of the two countries' armies to increase mutual cooperation.

On his arrival at the MNDF headquarters, General SM Shafiuddin was received by senior military officials of Maldives and awarded the Guard of Honor.

He later led a Bangladesh Army delegation in an exchange of views meeting with the chief of defense and senior military officials of Maldives.

He also attended a meeting with all the officers and JCOs of the Maldives National Defense Force present on the occasion.

Army Chief Shafiuddin / Maldives visit

