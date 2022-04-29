Army chief returns from US

Chief of Bangladesh Army Staff General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed returned home on Thursday (28 April) upon completion of his official trip to the United States (US).

During the visit, from 20 April to 22 April, the army chief met with Gen James C McConville, chief of staff of the US Army, Gen Daniel R Hokanson, chief of the National Guard Bureau, Gen Joseph M Martin, vice chief of staff of the Army, and Gen Eric Smith, assistant commandant of the Marine Corps, said a press release.

During the meeting, they talked about the common interests of the two countries' armies, such as UN peacekeeping missions, humanitarian aid after a disaster, and training issues.

Shafiuddin Ahmed was inducted into the Hall of Fame as a graduate of the Near East South Asia (NESA) Centre at the National Defence University in the United States.

On 25-26 April, he met with the military adviser and police adviser in-charges of the UN Headquarters. During this time, he also met with the leading personalities of the Department of Safety and Security (UNDSS), the Department of Operational Support (UNDOS), and the Department of Political and Peace Building Affairs (UNDPPA).

The UN officials praised the peacekeeping activities of the Bangladeshi peacekeepers. They talked about ways to increase Bangladeshi peacekeepers and equipment in UN missions and get rid of old equipment.

The army chief also participated in the Iftar organised by the United Nations Permanent Mission of Bangladesh in New York in honour of Mohammad Ziauddin, ambassador-at-large of the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).