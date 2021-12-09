Canadian high commissioner pays courtesy call on Army chief

The Canadian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Benoit Prefontaine paid a courtesy call on Chief of Army Staff General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed at Army Headquarter on Thursday.

During the meeting, they exchanged greetings and discussed the existing friendly ties between the armies of the two countries, said a press release issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations Directorate (ISPR).

The army chief thanked the Canadian high commissioner for meeting with him.

Angela Dark, counselor of the Canadian High Commission in Bangladesh, and Kamal Uddin, trade commissioner of the commission were also present at the meeting.