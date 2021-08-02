Brazilian ambassador pays courtesy call on Army Chief General Shafiuddin

Bangladesh

TBS Report
02 August, 2021, 08:10 pm
Last modified: 02 August, 2021, 08:18 pm

Related News

Brazilian ambassador pays courtesy call on Army Chief General Shafiuddin

TBS Report
02 August, 2021, 08:10 pm
Last modified: 02 August, 2021, 08:18 pm
Brazilian ambassador pays courtesy call on Army Chief General Shafiuddin

Brazilian Ambassador to Bangladesh Joao Tabajara de Oliveira Junior paid a courtesy call on Chief of Army Staff General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed at the army headquarters on Monday.

The Inter-Services Public Relations Directorate (ISPR) confirmed the matter via a press release issued in this regard.

During the meeting, they exchanged greetings and discussed the existing good relations between the armed forces of the two nations and its continued progression in the future.

At that time, the army chief thanked the Brazilian ambassador for his visit.

ISPR / Army Chief Shafiuddin / Army Chief General Shafiuddin / Brazilian Ambassador to Bangladesh Joao Tabajara de Oliveira Junior

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS Explainer: Why is the export income of RMG sector low?

TBS Explainer: Why is the export income of RMG sector low?

2h | Videos
TBS Today: Export sector reopens, why not SMEs?

TBS Today: Export sector reopens, why not SMEs?

3h | Videos
TBS Wheels: Brand new car at affordable price

TBS Wheels: Brand new car at affordable price

3h | Videos
Indifference to hygienics seen among workers as RMG factories re-open despite lockdown

Indifference to hygienics seen among workers as RMG factories re-open despite lockdown

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
SSC, HSC examinations to be held on three subjects
Education

SSC, HSC examinations to be held on three subjects

2
Humayun Ahmed's family sends legal notice to Grameenphone
Glitz

Humayun Ahmed's family sends legal notice to Grameenphone

3
What Jamuna Group says regarding investment in Evaly
Corporates

What Jamuna Group says regarding investment in Evaly

4
Photo: Collected.
Education

Assignments for 2022 SSC, HSC candidates suspended

5
Owning, trading in cryptocurrency not a crime: Bangladesh Bank
Bangladesh

Owning, trading in cryptocurrency not a crime: Bangladesh Bank

6
File Photo of Bangladesh Bank : Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS
Economy

Dhamakashopping: BB freezes 14 bank accounts over alleged money laundering 