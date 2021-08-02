Brazilian ambassador pays courtesy call on Army Chief General Shafiuddin

Brazilian Ambassador to Bangladesh Joao Tabajara de Oliveira Junior paid a courtesy call on Chief of Army Staff General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed at the army headquarters on Monday.

The Inter-Services Public Relations Directorate (ISPR) confirmed the matter via a press release issued in this regard.

During the meeting, they exchanged greetings and discussed the existing good relations between the armed forces of the two nations and its continued progression in the future.

At that time, the army chief thanked the Brazilian ambassador for his visit.