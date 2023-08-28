Army chief off to Australia to attend Chief of Army Symposium

Bangladesh Army Chief General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed on Monday left Dhaka for Australia for a six-day official visit.

During the visit, he will participate in the Chief of Army Symposium-2023 and The Landworthiness Symposium. The symposiums will take place in Perth between 29 August and 1 September, read an ISPR press release.

The primary aim of these symposiums is to foster an atmosphere of mutual trust among the armed forces of allied nations. This objective will be achieved through the cultivation of strong relationships, the enhancement of professional ties, and the reinforcement of regional security arrangements.

Beyond his participation in the symposiums, General Shafiuddin will engage in bilateral meetings with the Chiefs of armed forces from various countries, as well as other esteemed military officials.

These discussions will cover a range of subjects concerning mutual cooperation and collaboration.

Upon the conclusion of the tour, the Army Chief is scheduled to return home on 3 September, further solidifying the bonds forged during his visit.