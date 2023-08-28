Army chief off to Australia to attend Chief of Army Symposium

Bangladesh

TBS Report
28 August, 2023, 09:45 pm
Last modified: 28 August, 2023, 09:51 pm

Related News

Army chief off to Australia to attend Chief of Army Symposium

TBS Report
28 August, 2023, 09:45 pm
Last modified: 28 August, 2023, 09:51 pm
File Photo
File Photo

Bangladesh Army Chief General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed on Monday left Dhaka for Australia for a six-day official visit. 

During the visit, he will participate in the Chief of Army Symposium-2023 and The Landworthiness Symposium. The symposiums will take place in Perth between 29 August and 1 September, read an ISPR press release. 

The primary aim of these symposiums is to foster an atmosphere of mutual trust among the armed forces of allied nations. This objective will be achieved through the cultivation of strong relationships, the enhancement of professional ties, and the reinforcement of regional security arrangements.

Beyond his participation in the symposiums, General Shafiuddin will engage in bilateral meetings with the Chiefs of armed forces from various countries, as well as other esteemed military officials. 

These discussions will cover a range of subjects concerning mutual cooperation and collaboration.

Upon the conclusion of the tour, the Army Chief is scheduled to return home on 3 September, further solidifying the bonds forged during his visit.

Army Chief General Shafiuddin

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

What to look for when you’re buying a new shower

5h | Habitat
Wagner mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin leaves the headquarters of the Southern Military District amid the group&#039;s pullout from the city of Rostov-on-Don, Russia on 24 June 2023. File Photo: Reuters/Alexander Ermochenko

Wagner in Africa: The impact of Prighozin's death

5h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Why are probe reports kept from the public?

5h | Panorama
More than 60% of female adolescents who use public transport in the capital become victims of some form of harassment. Some companies wanted to alleviate this pain and thus women-only ridesharing apps were born. PHOTO: Noor-A-Alam.

Women-only ridesharing apps step on the brakes

9h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

bhutan_halves_travel_fees_to_attract_tourists

Bhutan halves travel fees to attract tourists

1h | TBS World
Nepal launches e-visa for Bangladeshi visitors

Nepal launches e-visa for Bangladeshi visitors

6h | TBS World
How did the ACC start the Asia Cup?

How did the ACC start the Asia Cup?

23h | TBS SPORTS
Putin and Prigozhin: How a long friendship turned ugly

Putin and Prigozhin: How a long friendship turned ugly

21h | TBS World

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
Representational image. Illustration: Collected
Crime

Man calls 999 after violating daughter

3
Photo: TBS
Environment

Green space in Dhaka North declines 66% in 3 decades: Study

4
Kairan Quazi. Photo: Collected
Tech

Elon Musk's SpaceX hires 14-year-old Bangladeshi-American Kairan

5
S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank
Banking

S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank

6
Kamrangirchar's under construction 6-lane bridge named after Mayor Taposh
Bangladesh

Kamrangirchar's under construction 6-lane bridge named after Mayor Taposh