Anticipatory Action: Paving the way for sustainable community resilience

In today's world, communities face increasing vulnerabilities to natural and human-induced disasters. As a result, proactive approaches to disaster risk reduction, such as anticipatory action, are gaining prominence globally.

Anticipatory action involves making informed decisions and taking pre-emptive measures based on early warning, forecasts, or predictive weather data to reduce the negative consequences of an impending crisis. Bangladesh, a country highly susceptible to various disasters, has recognised the importance of anticipatory action in building resilient and sustainable communities.

Since 2015, the World Food Programme (WFP) has been at the forefront at building resilient communities against climate shocks, spearheading innovative approaches, such as Anticipatory Action (AA) and Climate Risk Insurance (CRI) as proactive crisis response tools. An AA model and standard operating procedures (SOPs) has been developed with WFP support, contributing to a groundbreaking shift in the humanitarian response landscape in Bangladesh.

In 2023 alone, WFP executed Anticipatory Action assistance in the organization's response to Cyclone Mocha and flash floods during the monsoon season, reaching 40,000 people with cash and 26,500 with early warnings in Teknaf, Cox's Bazar. Through a database of some 150,000 vulnerable households in various disaster-prone areas, WFP is prepared more than ever to assist at-risk communities before a disaster strikes.

Under the leadership of the Ministry of Disaster Management and Relief (MoDMR), the 2nd National Dialog Platform on Anticipatory Action is set to take place on September 26-27, 2023. With technical support from Anticipatory Action Technical Working Group led by the WFP and the Bangladesh Red Crescent Society (BDRCS), this platform aims to scale up anticipatory action efforts and foster collaboration among stakeholders to achieve sustainable development.

Anticipatory action: A proactive approach to disaster risk reduction

Anticipatory action is a proactive approach that involves taking measures in advance of an impending disaster to minimize its impact on vulnerable communities. Instead of reacting to the aftermath of a disaster, this approach emphasizes early warning systems, data-driven decision-making, and pre-emptive interventions. Anticipatory action plays a key role in creating resilient and sustainable communities by embodying the principles of risk reduction, resilience-building, and sustainable development.

The success of the 1st National Dialog Platform on Anticipatory Action

The 1st National Dialog Platform on Anticipatory Action, held in September 2019, set the stage for the upcoming 2nd National Dialog Platform. This platform brought together policymakers, humanitarian organizations, scientists, and local communities to deliberate on strategies to effectively implement anticipatory action. The outcome of the 1st National Dialog Platform was a shared commitment to scale up anticipatory action efforts across the country.

The Agenda of the 2nd National Dialog Platform

The 2nd National Dialog Platform will explore various topics related to anticipatory action for sustainable development. These topics include policy and strategy development, technology and innovation, early warning systems, community engagement, partnerships and collaboration, and funding and resource mobilization. By addressing these crucial aspects, the platform aims to further enhance the effectiveness and scalability of anticipatory action efforts.

The platform seeks to engage stakeholders in meaningful discussions on the following topics:

Early warning: Strengthening the timeliness and accuracy of alerts

Early warning is a crucial component of anticipatory action. By strengthening the timeliness and accuracy of alerts, communities can have more time to prepare and respond to impending disasters. The 2nd National Dialog Platform will explore strategies to improve early warning systems and ensure that vulnerable communities receive timely and actionable information.

Community engagement: Empowering local communities in anticipatory action

Empowering local communities to participate actively in anticipatory action initiatives is essential for their success. The 2nd National Dialog Platform will focus on strategies to ensure vulnerable populations have a voice in their safety. By involving communities in decision-making processes and providing them with the necessary resources and knowledge, anticipatory action efforts can be more targeted and effective.

Partnerships and collaboration: Fostering a comprehensive approach

Building effective partnerships between government agencies, humanitarian organizations, and the private sector is crucial for successfully scaling anticipatory action efforts. Collaboration fosters a more coordinated and comprehensive approach to disaster risk reduction, ensuring that resources are utilized efficiently and effectively.

Funding and resource mobilization: Ensuring sustainable financing

Securing adequate funding and resources to support anticipatory action projects is a central topic of discussion at the 2nd National Dialog Platform. Sustainable financing mechanisms will be explored to ensure the longevity of these critical initiatives. By finding innovative ways to finance anticipatory action efforts, communities can continue to build resilience and sustainably develop.

Bangladesh's journey towards a resilient and sustainable future

The 2nd National Dialog Platform on Anticipatory Action is a critical step in Bangladesh's journey towards building a more resilient and sustainable future. By scaling up anticipatory action efforts and fostering collaboration among stakeholders, this platform can make a substantial difference in the lives of vulnerable communities. Bangladesh can showcase its commitment to proactive disaster risk reduction and sustainable development globally. As the event unfolds, the world will be watching with anticipation, that the lessons learned and strategies shared during this platform will have far-reaching impacts in the years to come.

By embracing anticipatory action, Bangladesh is taking the lead in charting a course towards a safer, more resilient, and sustainable future for all its citizens. WFP remains committed to supporting the Government in realizing this vision.

The writer works at the World Food Programme (WFP). E-mail: [email protected]