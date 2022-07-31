AL income doubles, BNP sees major drop

TBS Report
31 July, 2022, 11:00 am
Last modified: 31 July, 2022, 10:35 pm

AL income doubles, BNP sees major drop

The two major political parties of the country submitted their financial statements for 2021 to the Election Commission 

TBS Report
31 July, 2022, 11:00 am
Last modified: 31 July, 2022, 10:35 pm
AL income doubles, BNP sees major drop

The earnings of the ruling party Awami League doubled year-on-year to Tk21.23 crore in the calendar year of 2021, while its expenditure fell by 36.4% to Tk6.30 crore, shows an analysis based on the party's reported annual financial statements to the Election Commission.

Besides, the main opposition Jatiya Party reported that its earnings in the year was Tk2.9 crore, which is over 2.5 times the Bangladesh Nationalist Party's Tk84.12 lakh.  

Awami League and Jatiya Party filed the statements on Sunday, while BNP filed it on Thursday last, following the Representation of the People Order (RPO). 

According to the RPO, all political parties have an obligation to submit their income and expenditure statements for the previous calendar year by July 31. In case of failure for three consecutive years, the registrations of the parties can be cancelled. 

Of the 39 political parties in the country, 26 submitted their statements by Sunday (31 July), while 12 sought time. The remaining one, the name of which cannot be known till filing the report, did not contact the Election Commission. 

According to the submitted statement, Awami League's major sources of income were the sales of nomination papers and primary membership forms and other assets. The party had Tk70.43 crore in its fund until December 2021.

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party, in its statement, said it spent Tk1.98 crore against its income of Tk84.12 lakh in the calendar year for 2021 – leading to a deficit of Tk1.14 crore. It met the deficit from the previous year's fund.

Compared to the calendar year of 2020, BNP's income dropped by Tk38.41 lakh last year, while the expenditure rose by Tk23.95 lakh.

The major income of the party came from monthly contributions of its national executive committee members, new member subscription fees, individual and institutional donations and fixed deposit receipts in banks. On the other hand, the party spent on the salary and bonus of staff, printing and publishing of posters, and leaflets, and helping leaders and activists financially.

Jatiya Party said its expenditure for the year was over Tk84 lakh. 

