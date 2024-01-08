AL to hold rally to observe Bangabandhu's Homecoming Day

Awami League President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will preside over the rally

Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. Photo: Collected
Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. Photo: Collected

Bangladesh Awami League has organised a rally at Suhrawardy Udyan on the occasion of Bangabandhu's Homecoming Day on 10 January. 

General Secretary of the party Obaidul Quader announced the matter in a post-election press conference on Monday and said, "On the occasion of Bangabandhu's historic homecoming day on 10 January, Bangladesh Awami League will hold a public meeting at the capital's Suhrawardy Udyan."

He added Awami League President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will preside over the rally.

