AL to hold rally to observe Bangabandhu's Homecoming Day

Bangladesh Awami League has organised a rally at Suhrawardy Udyan on the occasion of Bangabandhu's Homecoming Day on 10 January.

General Secretary of the party Obaidul Quader announced the matter in a post-election press conference on Monday and said, "On the occasion of Bangabandhu's historic homecoming day on 10 January, Bangladesh Awami League will hold a public meeting at the capital's Suhrawardy Udyan."

He added Awami League President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will preside over the rally.