We will unitedly resist the anti-political evil forces: Obaidul Quader

TBS Report
16 December, 2023, 12:00 pm
Last modified: 16 December, 2023, 12:10 pm

File photo of AL General Secretary Obaidul Quader: Collected
On the occasion of Victory Day 2023, Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader expressed strong determination to collectively overcome those seeking to undermine the fundamental achievements of the 1971 liberation war.

Mentioning that communalism and militancy are still obstacles in the path of Bangladesh's progress, Quader said, "The evil forces are opposing elections and standing as obstacles in the democratic political path in Bangladesh now. Their main goal is not just to establish communalism, they also aim to destroy the progress of politics.

"These are the forces we need to fight against and defeat unitedly in order to build the Bangladesh of Bangabandhu's dreams under the leadership of Sheikh Hasina," he added while speaking at the National Martyrs' Memorial in Savar on Saturday (16 December) morning.

"Under the leadership of BNP, communalism is spreading its branches and creating obstacles in our path of development achievements," he said.

"After the assassination of Bangabandhu, democracy in the country was imprisoned for 21 years. The values of the Liberation War were trampled, and the ideals of independence were uprooted," Quader said.

He added, "Six years after the assassination of Bangabandhu, his daughter, Sheikh Hasina, returned to the country and instilled hope in the nation. She began the struggle for the freedom of democracy's chains.

"Under her leadership, Bangladesh has seen development, leading to today's Bangladesh, Digital Bangladesh," Quader said.

Highlighting Bangladesh's economic position, Quader said, "Bangladesh is now the 35th largest economy in the world. We have built Digital Bangladesh, and our next goal is Smart Bangladesh. Bangladesh is moving forward under the leadership of Sheikh Hasina with a vision."

Illustration: TBS

