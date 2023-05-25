Akhaura land port revenue falls sharply thanks to zero import

Bangladesh

Azizul Shonchay
25 May, 2023, 06:45 pm
Last modified: 26 May, 2023, 08:46 am

Related News

Akhaura land port revenue falls sharply thanks to zero import

Azizul Shonchay
25 May, 2023, 06:45 pm
Last modified: 26 May, 2023, 08:46 am
File Photo/TBS
File Photo/TBS

Revenue earnings from Akhaura land port dropped drastically in the 2022-23 fiscal year as there is a standstill in trading activities through the port due to the US dollar becoming stronger against the taka and rupee.

Besides, import trade has come down to nearly zero as traders stopped import activities owing to fewer opportunities to import their preferred products.

Total export value through the port stood at Tk321.20 crore till April in the 2022-23 fiscal year, which is Tk354.92 crore less than the previous fiscal 2021-22. The total export value was at Tk680.12 crore in the last fiscal year.

On the other hand, Tk66 crore worth of products were imported from India through Akhaura land port, generating revenue of Tk55.44 lakh. In fiscal 2021-22, Tk288.33 crore worth of products were imported, from which the customs collected Tk7.66 crore in revenue.

Insiders say export of goods to India has logged a decline of 50% compared to previous fiscal years due to the US dollar becoming stronger against the Bangladesh and Indian currencies, leading to a drastic fall in revenue earning.

Traders at the land port said they were not able to import wheat for a year since May last year, due to the ban imposed by the Indian government. In November last year, 770 tonnes of stone were imported through the port while 38 tonnes of crushed stone were imported through the port in the first week of March. Then there was no import through the port.

However, the 2022 fiscal year saw a boost in import-export trade activities after overcoming the negative impact of the Covid-19 pandemic. However, the rising dollar against the taka and rupee is once again creating a crisis in the export trade.

Indian businessmen have deducted the import of goods from Bangladesh, citing the rise of import costs due to the depreciation of the rupee against the US dollar.

Earlier, products worth $2.5-3 lakh dollars were exported on a daily basis. The figures have come down to $1.5 lakh dollars in the ongoing fiscal. On the other hand, certain products can be imported from India.

Shafiqul Islam, general secretary of Akhaura Land Port Import-Export Association, said, "Most of the goods that are allowed to be imported have to be brought from states outside Tripura, leading to import costs rising. Therefore, we handed over a list of products to the NBR Chairman during his recent visit to the port, seeking permission to import those from India."

"If the National Board of Revenue allows these imports, then businessmen will benefit and revenue collection will also increase. The deadlock which was created at the port due to zero import will also be reduced," he added.

Md Atiqul Islam, assistant director of Akhaura Land Port, said, "Revenue collection dropped significantly compared to the previous years. If the import of those specific products is allowed, we expect the volume of imports to increase again. If import increases, revenue collection will also increase."

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Akhaura land port / revenue

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The Esquire has a large chrome grille taking up all of the front, which makes the car look more bold and premium. The Voxy is made to look more sporty with less chrome bits and angular black bits. Photo: Akif Hamid

Toyota Voxy & Esquire: Multi-purpose vehicles done right

1h | Wheels
How will the new US visa policy affect Bangladesh?

How will the new US visa policy affect Bangladesh?

14h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Plants with painted leaves: Exploring the exquisite beauty of Begonias

23h | Earth
Illustration: TBS

'We could invest and mobilise $5 billion in the next five years': IFC Regional Vice President, Asia and the Pacific

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

In an interview given to TBS Lt. Col. Mohammad Tajul Islam Chowdhury

In an interview given to TBS Lt. Col. Mohammad Tajul Islam Chowdhury

15h | TBS Stories
New US visa policy introduced to promote free and fair elections in Bangladesh

New US visa policy introduced to promote free and fair elections in Bangladesh

18h | TBS Today
Nation pays tribute to poet Nazrul

Nation pays tribute to poet Nazrul

18h | TBS Stories
Overcome disappointment and place on the Forbes list

Overcome disappointment and place on the Forbes list

14h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Private helicopter service launched in Ctg

2
End of zero tax!
NBR

End of zero tax!

3
7 Bangladeshis in Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia 2023 list
Bangladesh

7 Bangladeshis in Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia 2023 list

4
Dhaka south to turn Dholaikhal reservoir into a park
Bangladesh

Dhaka south to turn Dholaikhal reservoir into a park

5
Malaysian ship docks at Mongla port with 926 luxurious cars
Bangladesh

Malaysian ship docks at Mongla port with 926 luxurious cars

6
Nagad builds hope on Tk510cr bond, incurs Tk625cr loss
Economy

Nagad builds hope on Tk510cr bond, incurs Tk625cr loss