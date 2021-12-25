Air Force chief returns from India

Bangladesh

TBS Report
25 December, 2021, 04:00 pm
Last modified: 25 December, 2021, 04:03 pm

Air Force chief returns from India

TBS Report
25 December, 2021, 04:00 pm
Last modified: 25 December, 2021, 04:03 pm

Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Shaikh Abdul Hannan has returned home on Thursday (23 December) after an official visit to India.

He had left Dhaka for India on 19 December at the invitation of the Chief of the Air Staff of the Indian Air Force, reads a press release from Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

During his visit, the Chief of Air Staff paid homage to the members of the Indian Armed Forces who had sacrificed their lives during the Liberation War of Bangladesh in 1971 by laying floral wreath at Amar Jawan Jayoti Memorial in India Gate.

Later Chief of Air Staff called on Chief of Indian Air Force Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari at Indian Air Headquarters and exchange views on different bilateral issues.

Earlier, on his arrival at Indian Air Force Headquarters, Shaikh Abdul Hannan was received with Guard of Honour by a smartly turned out contingent.

Besides, he also called on Chief of Staff Committee (CoSC) Chairman and Chief of the Army Staff General MM  Naravane and Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral R Hari Kumar.

Chief of Air Staff also visited various military and civil Industrial facilities in Chandigarh and Mumbai. 

Air Chief Marshal Shaikh Abdul Hannan

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

Bar-headed Geese in shallow water. Photo: Courtesy

Bar-headed goose: Lease of geese-grazing land in Bangladesh and geese-egg omelette in Tibet!

4h | Panorama
2021 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross

2021 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross

5h | Wheels
There is more energy this Christmas and the church is preparing to host around 2,000 people. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS

The Father and a church: Life behind Holy Rosary Church gates

5h | Panorama
Photo : Ami Vitale

100 photographers come together to support conservation

1d | In Focus

More Videos from TBS

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GpdEj9MZbhk&t=2s

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GpdEj9MZbhk&t=2s

8m | Videos
Story of Nakshi Kantha seller Sumon

Story of Nakshi Kantha seller Sumon

13m | Videos
Interesting alcohol law around the world

Interesting alcohol law around the world

18m | Videos
Christmas Preparation at Cathedral church

Christmas Preparation at Cathedral church

23m | Videos

Most Read

1
Dhaka Nagar Paribahan to operate starting 26 Dec
Transport

Dhaka Nagar Paribahan to operate starting 26 Dec

2
Photo/Courtesy
Bangladesh

Malaysia labour market reopens for Bangladeshis

3
Enraged monkeys have killed 250 dogs in an Indian district by dragging them to the top of buildings and trees and dropping them
South Asia

Rise of the Apes!

4
A bird’s eye view shows the largest solar plant in the country, built on a 350-acre site. The plant will begin to supply electricity from 25 December. The photo was taken from Borodurgapur village of Mongla upazila in Bagerhat recently. Photo: Courtesy
Energy

Country’s largest solar project in Mongla set to begin operations 25 December

5
Bangladesh outdoes China, Vietnam in apparel export growth in US
RMG

Bangladesh outdoes China, Vietnam in apparel export growth in US

6
Shafqat Islam, Co-Founder and Managing Director of Welcome. Illustration: TBS
Panorama

From NewsCred to Welcome: The journey of a Bangladeshi company becoming a global one