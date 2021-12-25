Air Force chief returns from India

Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Shaikh Abdul Hannan has returned home on Thursday (23 December) after an official visit to India.

He had left Dhaka for India on 19 December at the invitation of the Chief of the Air Staff of the Indian Air Force, reads a press release from Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

During his visit, the Chief of Air Staff paid homage to the members of the Indian Armed Forces who had sacrificed their lives during the Liberation War of Bangladesh in 1971 by laying floral wreath at Amar Jawan Jayoti Memorial in India Gate.

Later Chief of Air Staff called on Chief of Indian Air Force Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari at Indian Air Headquarters and exchange views on different bilateral issues.

Earlier, on his arrival at Indian Air Force Headquarters, Shaikh Abdul Hannan was received with Guard of Honour by a smartly turned out contingent.

Besides, he also called on Chief of Staff Committee (CoSC) Chairman and Chief of the Army Staff General MM Naravane and Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral R Hari Kumar.

Chief of Air Staff also visited various military and civil Industrial facilities in Chandigarh and Mumbai.