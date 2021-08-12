Agriculture minister emphasises diversifying processing industry to increase exports

In order to expand the export market, local companies ned increase the output of quality agricultural products by developing the processing industry without getting stuck in production of chanachur, chira, and muri only, said Agriculture Minister Dr Md Abdur Razzaque.

"I request big companies like Pran, Square, and ACI not to get stuck in the export of products like chanachur, muri and chira. In order to capture the international market, we must produce high quality products," said the minister at a virtual seminar titled "Bangabandhu's Agricultural Thoughts: Challenges and Prospects for the Future," organised by the Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industries (FBCCI) on Thursday.

Dr Md Abdur Razzaque, who was the chief guest at the event, said, "There are many countries that do not have agricultural products but are big exporters of processed goods. We are not able to make advanced products despite having a sufficient yield of fruits like pineapple and mango. Now is the time to focus on processing high quality agricultural products."

"The statistics showing a per capita income of $2,200 is only the income of certain people in some areas like Gulshan, Banani, Khulna, and Chattogram, and it is not applicable to everyone. If people's income does not increase, the demand for products will not increase. We already have to discard milk, vegetables, fish, tomatoes, potatoes, and other products that are over-produced," The agriculture minister continued.

"In order to increase everyone's income, we have to increase the number of industries. The government is giving more importance to the processing industry of agricultural products and we are working on giving loans at nominal interest for factories in this sector," he said.

Former governor of Bangladesh Bank Dr Atiur Rahman presented the keynote address at the event.

He said, "Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman was sensitive to the interests of the peasants from the very beginning of his political life. In the election manifesto of 1970, he made agriculture-friendly proposals. On the day he returned to the country in 1972, he said, 'If the people do not get food, if the youth do not get jobs, then independence will fail and will not be fulfilled.'"

Dr Atiur said, "Bangabandhu at that time had undertaken various plans to involve a large part of the labour force of the independent country in agriculture, to create demand for agricultural raw materials and industrial products, and to provide food to the people of the country."

"In the first year alone, he took steps to ensure the distribution of 17,000 tons seeds free of cost and at subsidised prices, withdrawal of 1 crore certificate cases of farmers, installation of 2,900 deep tubewells and 3,000 shallow tubewells, reconstruction of agricultural infrastructure and fair prices for farmers," he added.

In the keynote address, he said, "After independence, the production of food grains was less than 1 crore ton, which today has almost quadrupled to over 4 crore tons. Bangladesh is the tenth largest producer of crops in the world, and it is third in rice and fish production, and seventh in mango production. The use of modern agricultural machinery, the export of processed products, and agricultural research, have all gained momentum. This has happened with the implementation of Bangabandhu's agricultural ideas."

Speaking as special guest on the occasion, State Minister for Planning Dr Shamsul Alam said, "Vietnam is a country much smaller than us but it is earning $100 billion annually by exporting agricultural products. They export tomatoes worth over $1 billion."

"So if we want to go further, we have to cultivate using greenhouses, do tissue culture, build large farms, and commercialise agriculture. Therefore, the Ministry of Planning is ready to provide any kind of assistance," he said.

Ahsan Khan Chowdhury, chairman and CEO of Pran RFL, said there should be a consistency between the words and deeds of banks regarding giving loans to entrepreneurs in this sector. The Bangladesh Food Safety Authority and the Bangladesh Standards and Testing Institution should also play a role in the development of the processing industry.