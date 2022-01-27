Agitated customers stage demo in front of Alesha Mart office

Over a hundred agitated customers of e-commerce platform Alesha Mart have staged demonstration in front of its office in Dhaka.

Nure Azam Mina, officer-in-charge of Banani Police Station, told The Business Standard that the agitated customers who ordered different kind of products and did not get the products delivered yet, gathered in front of Alesha Mart office on Thursday evening.

The angry customers also attacked some of the officials of the e-commerce platform, he added.

Mentioning that the situation is quite normal now, the OC said a person injured during the demonstration has been admitted to hospital.

Alesha Mart shut its office down on 2 December blaming some "outsiders" who assaulted its staff while claiming refunds in its office, and it announced not to resume operations until it is assured of security.

Alesha Mart, a subsidiary of Alesha Holdings Limited, was launched on 1 January last year with the aim to provide faster and hasslefree online shopping services.

Some e-commerce companies have been accused of not delivering products to the customers. Apart from this, owners and officials of several e-commerce companies have been arrested on various charges including fraud and money laundering.

Some allegations were raised against Alesha Mart too and the government agencies are investigating.

