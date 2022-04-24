Advance train tickets sold out as many return empty handed for 2nd day

Bangladesh

TBS Report
24 April, 2022, 12:50 pm
Last modified: 24 April, 2022, 02:42 pm

Related News

Advance train tickets sold out as many return empty handed for 2nd day

TBS Report
24 April, 2022, 12:50 pm
Last modified: 24 April, 2022, 02:42 pm
Advance train tickets sold out as many return empty handed for 2nd day

Train tickets for 28 April have been sold out in a short time on the second day of selling advance train tickets at Kamalapur Railway Station.

Ticket-seekers claimed that no more than 50 people received the golden prize among thousands waiting in a long que at the Dhaka station.

"I was waiting in the queue for hours since last night. But now the authorities claim that all the tickets have been sold out," said Ahmed Sofa on Sunday morning.

He also alleged that the concerned authorities are indulging in corruption - effectively insinuating that the authorities are stocking train tickets to sell them in the black market.

Ahmed was 70th in his queue for advanced tickets, with hundreds more behind him who had also come at the station hours earlier. But all the tickets were sold out before his turn could come.

The same pattern was observed on Saturday as thousands of people failed to come by the means of a train journey out of Dhaka after all the tickets allotted for the day were sold out in an unbelievably quick interval.

The hassle increased further in the morning due to a server error in shohoz.com, the country's largest online ticket seller, owing to massive traffic.

A similar situation was observed at Airport, Banani and Tejgaon railway stations and Fulbaria — where advance tickets were sold.

Demand for train tickets has surged in recent years as most home-goers try to avoid travel by road due to traffic jams and high fares.

"You have to face traffic jams while travelling by bus. It wastes your time and causes sufferings for children. But train travel does not have these issues. All the sufferings are in buying tickets," said Ratan, who tried to get a train ticket on Saturday.

Apart from regular intercity trains, western and Khulna-bound special train tickets are being sold at Kamalapur Railway Station, Chattogram and Noakhali special tickets being sold at Dhaka Airport Station, Mymensingh and Jamalpur and Dewanganj tickets at Tejgaon Station, Mohonganj special tickets at Dhaka Cantonment, Sylhet and Kishoreganj tickets at Fulbaria Station. 

Top News

Advance train tickets / Train Tickets

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Two drivetrain, one purpose: 2022 BMW X3 xDrive30e M Sport

Two drivetrain, one purpose: 2022 BMW X3 xDrive30e M Sport

6h | Wheels
Photo: Collected

Amazon takes on Ambani again in India. This time, over cricket

1d | Panorama
A pair of Hill Mynas. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Hill Myna nesting: Hopefully, out of reach of the pet-traders

1d | Panorama
The economy of Bangladesh: Not yet out of the woods

The economy of Bangladesh: Not yet out of the woods

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Fans are angry with Kareena for not wearing Bindi

Fans are angry with Kareena for not wearing Bindi

15m | Videos
Sino-Russia military ties strengthen

Sino-Russia military ties strengthen

1h | Videos
Wealth mysteriously lost during war and crisis

Wealth mysteriously lost during war and crisis

7h | Videos
Who sanctioned Putin's two daughters and why

Who sanctioned Putin's two daughters and why

20h | Videos

Most Read

1
Why brain drain is set to rise
Migration

Why brain drain is set to rise

2
Photo: Collected
Economy

Rod, scrap market stagnates 

3
photo: Bayezid Hasan, Coca-Cola Bangladesh
Splash

Bulbuli: Rituraj and Nandita’s journey to Coke Studio Bangla

4
Phot: Collected
Telecom

BTCL launches pre-paid telephone, internet bundle service

5
We have gas reserve for 10 years only – then what?
Energy

We have gas reserve for 10 years only – then what?

6
Ukrainian tanks prepare for an attack against Russian forces in the Luhansk region of Ukraine on Feb. 26. ANATOLII STEPANOV/AFP VIA GETTY IMAGES
World+Biz

The West finally starts rolling out the big guns for Ukraine