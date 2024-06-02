Railway begins selling advance Eid tickets in Ctg

Bangladesh

BSS
02 June, 2024, 09:55 pm
Last modified: 02 June, 2024, 10:05 pm

Related News

Railway begins selling advance Eid tickets in Ctg

Moniruzaman, manager at Chattogram station, said the advance ticket-selling activities at Chattogram railway station began this noon

BSS
02 June, 2024, 09:55 pm
Last modified: 02 June, 2024, 10:05 pm
Representational Photo: Collected
Representational Photo: Collected

Bangladesh Railway started selling advance tickets from today (2 June) for the journeys from 12 June for carrying home-bound passengers on the occasion of the upcoming Eid-ul-Adha.

Moniruzaman, manager at Chattogram station, said the advance ticket-selling activities at Chattogram railway station began this noon.

He said the authorities have taken stringent measures this year to check "ticket black-marketing" and to ensure safety and security of the passengers.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The entire area of Chattogram Railway Station had been vibrating with presence and movement of people who gathered in the morning to collect advance railway tickets at their convenient schedules.

But the gathering of ticket collectors significantly reduced by noon, he added.

Officials said, in addition to regular trains, a number of special trains will be operated before the day of Eid-ul-Adha from 12-16 June.

Top News

Bangladesh / Eid Ul Adha / Train Tickets

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

From left, Amrapali, Haribhanga and Langra varieties of mango

Know your mango: The sweetest ones 'Amrapali, Haribhanga, Langra' are yet to arrive

5h | Features
Since most of the performance parts are borrowed from newer Evos, the exterior is only what represents Sarwar’s passion project as the Evolution V. PHOTO: Akif Hamid

Sarwar and Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution V: The duo that won the Rallycross Championship 2024

9h | Wheels
Previously, fishermen used to catch 8-10,000 fish in one trip, but now they struggle to catch even 2,000. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Empty nets, heavy hearts: The fishermen's struggles at the sea

7h | Panorama
Babar Ali on the top of the world. Photo: Courtesy

When Babar Ali came face-to-face with climate change during his Everest-Lhotse summit

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Wall Street Billionaires Rush to Support Trump

Wall Street Billionaires Rush to Support Trump

6m | Videos
Benazir's wealth is coming out in the investigation

Benazir's wealth is coming out in the investigation

2h | Videos
What is the role of the economy in Modi's victory?

What is the role of the economy in Modi's victory?

3h | Videos
West Indies are in search of their 3rd T20 WC title

West Indies are in search of their 3rd T20 WC title

3h | Videos