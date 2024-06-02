Railway begins selling advance Eid tickets in Ctg

Bangladesh Railway started selling advance tickets from today (2 June) for the journeys from 12 June for carrying home-bound passengers on the occasion of the upcoming Eid-ul-Adha.

Moniruzaman, manager at Chattogram station, said the advance ticket-selling activities at Chattogram railway station began this noon.

He said the authorities have taken stringent measures this year to check "ticket black-marketing" and to ensure safety and security of the passengers.

The entire area of Chattogram Railway Station had been vibrating with presence and movement of people who gathered in the morning to collect advance railway tickets at their convenient schedules.

But the gathering of ticket collectors significantly reduced by noon, he added.

Officials said, in addition to regular trains, a number of special trains will be operated before the day of Eid-ul-Adha from 12-16 June.