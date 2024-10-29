Adviser Fouzul Kabir asks Railway to streamline train’s e-ticketing system

Bangladesh

Adviser Fouzul Kabir asks Railway to streamline train’s e-ticketing system

He said passengers should be satisfied in getting tickets and travelling by trains

Muhammad Fouzul Kabir Khan. Sketch: TBS
Muhammad Fouzul Kabir Khan. Sketch: TBS

Railways Adviser Muhammad Fouzul Kabir Khan today (29 October) asked the Bangladesh Railway to streamline its e-ticketing system to make it more transparent and passenger-friendly.

"We will bring some changes in the online train ticketing system and also enhance facility for train passengers," he said while addressing a press briefing on Bangladesh Railway Route Rationalisation and Transparency and Accountability on E-Ticketing Management at his ministry conference room.

Secretary of the Ministry of Railways Abdul Baki, Director General of Bangladesh Railway (BR) Md Sardar Shahadat Ali and officials of the ministry and BR were present at the meeting.

The passengers should be satisfied in getting tickets and travelling by trains, Fouzul Kabir said, adding, "Arrangements should be made so that passengers can buy tickets easily.

"How satisfied the passengers are with the ticket purchase process is important. In many cases passengers are disappointed as they do not get tickets for their desired destination online."

In that case, arrangements should be ensured so that passenger can get tickets automatically on search option, he added. 

In this regard, he said if necessary, steps will have to be taken to consult with experts outside the railways.

During the presentation ceremony, executive director of Chaldal Wasim Ali, Dr Fizar Ahmed and Anika Zara from Daffodil University were present and described various issues.

The adviser said instruction was given to 'Sohoz' associate of online ticketing system to ensure availability of ticket from everywhere.

About the issue, 'Sohoz' assured that everything will be solved within the next two or three days.

The advisor said, "It was seen that tickets were not available online. But tickets were available in the black market with an additional charge."

He said that stern action will be taken if anyone's involvement is found in ticket black marketing.

Replying to a question about the shortage of locomotive, he said, "We don't have enough locomotives and coaches. We are working on it."
 

