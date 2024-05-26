Address high-level power abuse, release whitepaper on corruption: TIB

In light of recent reports of abuse of power, corruption, and political wrongdoing, the need to demonstrate the government's zero-tolerance stance against corruption has become critically important, the Transparency International Bangladesh (TIB) said today (26 May).

In a statement, addressing issues, including the murder of a ruling party MP, US sanctions against a former army chief, and the seizure of bank accounts and assets of a retired RAB and police chief in response to court directives, TIB Executive Director Dr Iftekharuzzaman said, "If the government and the ruling party only offer evasive explanations out of embarrassment, it will not only be unacceptable to the people but also be suicidal for the government.

"The citizens of this country are already aware that these three highly publicised incidents are not isolated. They are symptomatic of deep-seated institutionalised corruption and represent just the tip of the iceberg."

"It is also clear that the responsibility for these crimes extend beyond those directly involved. Therefore, unless both the perpetrators and those who aid, abet, benefit from, and protect them are held accountable, the government's election promises will be seen as empty rhetoric, and corruption and wrongdoing will continue to proliferate," he said.

"Therefore, we urge [the government] to address the high-level power abuse by following due process and to release a whitepaper on corruption," he said.

He further said, "The irresponsible actions of former heads of significant state forces such as the army, RAB, and the police, along with a lawmaker, have instilled doubts and concerns about the government, the state system, and the governance structure in the public's mind.

"These concerns need to be credibly resolved. Furthermore, the promptness exhibited by relevant institutions, including the ACC, should not be diminished to mere formalities of showcasing efforts."

A detailed reflection of the ruling party's consistent political declarations and convictions against corruption is evident in their election manifesto for the 12th National Parliamentary Election. This year's manifesto includes a chapter-long commitment with six articles dedicated to ensuring accountable governance and more than a dozen specific commitments aimed at preventing and controlling corruption, the TIB statement reads.

"However, there is no strategy or roadmap for implementing these grand promises. Given this reality and the emerging situation, if the government and the ruling party want to demonstrate respect for their promises, they must disclose the existing nature of power abuse, which is a fundamental element to all three cases, and publish a whitepaper on high-level corruption across institutions and sectors."

In the statement, the TIB called for the establishment of short, medium, and long-term strategies and guidelines to ensure good governance and prevent corruption.