Not bothered by CPD, TIB reaction on budget: Quader

TBS Report
08 June, 2024, 06:05 pm
Last modified: 08 June, 2024, 06:54 pm

Not bothered by CPD, TIB reaction on budget: Quader

Despite the opportunities given to whiten black money, criminal activities would still be subject to existing laws and punishment, he says

File photo of Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader. Photo: UNB
File photo of Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader. Photo: UNB

The government is not concerned about reactions of the Center for Policy Dialogue (CPD) and Transparency International Bangladesh (TIB) about the proposed national budget, Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader said today (8 June).

"We are making arrangements to bring the undisclosed income of people into the banking system. The tax benefits will increase even more in banks. Now, what the CPD or TIB or Shujan said, we have no headache over it," Quader said during a post-budget press conference at the Awami League's central office on Bangabandhu Avenue in Dhaka city.

Black money whitening may return in FY25 – this time for just 15% tax

The government would consider the inclusion of a provision in the next fiscal policy allowing black money to be legalised by paying a flat 15% tax.

Criticising the provision, the CPD said it contradicts the ruling Awami League's election manifesto, while the TIB termed it 'unconstitutional' and 'corruption-friendly'.

In response, Quader, also the road transport and bridges minister, said, "They all echo the BNP's rhetoric. Their words do not align with their actions," he added.

The opportunity to whiten black money was mentioned in the budget to recover the money secretly held by many, he said, adding, "Besides, if it is brought into the mainstream of the economy, the flow of money will increase in the banking system."

The Awami League general secretary mentioned that despite the opportunities given to whiten black money, criminal activities would still be subject to existing laws and punishment.

Addressing the BNP, Quader said, "The BNP talks big today....Their last budget was a mere Tk68,000 crore. Despite that, [former finance minister] Saifur Rahman had to beg at various economic forums.

"No finance minister in our time has had to go abroad before presenting the budget. This shows the progress we have made."

Expressing hope that inflation can be firmly controlled, Obaidul Quader said, "Through the coordinated efforts of various parts of the current government, we will be able to control inflation.

"This budget prioritises basic human rights, agriculture, domestic industries, and social security. It will improve the living standards of the country's people."

Asked whether actions will be taken against Awami League leaders accused of corruption, Quader replied, "Provide us with a list of those you consider corrupt, and we will ask the ACC to investigate."

Awami League presidium members Kamrul Islam, Mostafa Jalal Mohiuddin, Joint General Secretary Mahbubul Alam Hanif, and Organising Secretary BM Mozammel Haque, among others, were present.

